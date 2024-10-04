Put away that French toast! Here's why a sweet breakfast is bad idea for your weightloss plans

Mornings are meant to be started on a healthy note. Healthy mornings ensure that we live the rest of the day on a healthier note. A big part of that is the food we consume for breakfast, which needs to be most nutritious and healthy. Consuming sweets or other desserts on empty stomach can be doing you too much harm. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pranav A Ghody, Endocrinologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, said, “Eating dessert on an empty stomach can have several harmful effects on your health, even though it might seem tempting to indulge in something sweet right away.” We know this picture isn't helping but avoid a sugary breakfast if you plan to lose weight soon.

Spike in blood sugar levels:

One of the primary concerns is the rapid spike in blood sugar that occurs when sugary foods are consumed without any other nutrients to slow down their absorption. Desserts are high in refined sugars and usually lack proteins, fibers, and vitamins necessary for optimal health and when eaten on an empty stomach, they lead to a quick rise in glucose levels, which triggers an insulin surge.

Insulin resistance:

Rapid surge in insulin levels in the body after consuming desserts on empty stomach can result in energy crashes, fatigue, and irritability. Over time, frequent spikes and drops in blood sugar may contribute to insulin resistance - a key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes.

Increased hunger:

Eating dessert on an empty stomach can lead to increased hunger later. The quick burst of energy from sugar is often followed by a rapid drop, leaving you feeling hungry again shortly after. This hunger spike can lead to overeating, often causing you to reach for more unhealthy snacks, disrupting your overall diet, and potentially leading to weight gain.

Digestive discomfort:

Consuming rich, sugary desserts can irritate the stomach lining and lead to acid reflux or digestive discomfort. Sugary and fatty foods can increase stomach acid production, which may result in heartburn, particularly when consumed without any other food to balance the effect.

Affect nutrient absorption:

Eating dessert for breakfast can also interfere with nutrient absorption. When the digestive system is flooded with sugar on an empty stomach, it may be overwhelmed, reducing its ability to effectively absorb important nutrients from future meals. This means that indulging in sweets before a balanced meal can limit the intake of essential vitamins and minerals, which are crucial for maintaining energy and overall health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.