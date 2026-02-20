Rani Mukerji says she can’t give up ‘rice and fried fish’ as a Bengali; reveals why restrictive diets don't work for her

For Rani, food is deeply personal and rooted in culture. “And I have to have my gur. Gur is sugar in a way, you know. Just because it doesn’t say sugar doesn’t mean it’s not sweet,” she says, acknowledging the realities of traditional ingredients while embracing them anyway.

“I can’t,” says Rani with a laugh, when asked if she could ever fully commit to restrictive diet trends. “As a Bengali, will you ever get into one of these diets? No. I can’t. Because I can’t enjoy fish that is not fried. Yeah… so it’s a problem,” she admits.

In a world obsessed with keto plans and carb-cutting diets, Rani Mukerji has no intention of abandoning her roots. In a February 14 interview with Faye D'Souza, the actor revealed that as a Bengali, rice and fish curry are non-negotiable staples in her life. From fried fish to a spoonful of gur, she candidly shared why extreme diet trends don’t align with her cultural palate. (Also read: Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement )

What is her staple food Rice, she insists, is non-negotiable. “And I have to eat my rice. So the glycemic index has to shoot up. I can’t help it,” she adds honestly. Her love for comfort staples goes beyond just rice and fish curry.

“And I have to have my alu sheddo, the boiled alu mash. Have to have those things,” she says, referring to the simple yet iconic Bengali preparation of mashed potatoes with mustard oil and chillies.

Having grown up in the South as well, she shares that rice has always been central to her meals. “I grew up in the South. I can’t do without the rice. Rice, no? And fish curry. Yes. Have to have. Have to have.”

Through her light-hearted but relatable confession, Rani highlights something many people struggle with, balancing cultural food habits with modern diet trends. For her, completely giving up beloved staples isn’t realistic.

Rani's diet secrets In a May 2013 interview with Filmfare, Rani’s trainer Satyajit Chaurasiya revealed how the actor achieved her curvy yet toned look for Aiyyaa.

According to him, Rani followed a balanced diet that included carbs, protein and healthy fats. Her day began with 60 ml aloe vera juice, followed by papaya and half an apple, before a two-hour workout. Breakfast consisted of muesli or oats with skimmed milk. Lunch included two multigrain rotis with dal, while evenings meant sprouts, two egg whites and multigrain bread. Dinner was light, one roti, grilled vegetables and around 150 gm of tandoori fish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.