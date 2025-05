Razor-sharp deals at the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 60% off on trimmers for men from Philips, Braun and more

The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is officially live from May 15 to 20, 2025, and the deals are irresistible. If you have been eyeing new trimmers for men that's worth your every penny, this is your chance to grab the right option for you. With the best of Amazon Deals and offers running across top-rated products, this is the perfect time to restock your man's grooming essentials at a fraction of the cost. And the best part is the added benefits and savings that Amazon Sale is offering. You can get up to 10% savings on ICICI credit and debit cards. Moreover, Prime members can enjoy an additional 10% cashback too. So, this is your last chance to grab the best trimmers for men from brands like Philips, Nova, Braun and more at up to 60% off. Add your man's favourite item to the cart to let him enjoy a self-care session at home. Enjoy the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale and grab the best deals on trimmers.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: 10 best trimmers for men

Explore these top-rated deals on the trimmers for men and enjoy big savings with the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale:

1. Philips MG3710/65-9-in-1 Trimmer

1. Philips India's No.1 Men's Trimmer

Master the art of single-stroke grooming with Philips India’s No. 1 men’s trimmer. Self‑sharpening, corrosion‑proof blades slice cleanly through face, hair, body and nose fuzz, and a punchy motor delivers 60 minutes of cordless power. Nine click-on combs shape everything from 1 mm stubble to 16 mm locks, and maintenance is zero‑oil, rinse and go. Snap this trimmer for men at Amazon’s Brand Sale and pocket a smart discount on the 2 + 1-year-warranty product.

Specifications Recommended use Nose, face, body Material Plastic Special feature Cordless Blade material Rubber,self sharpening stainless steel blades Click Here to Buy Philips Indias No.1 Mens Trimmer

2. Braun All-in-One Trimmer for Men, From Gillette,10-in-1, For Face, Hair, Body, Ear, Nose, Private parts, German Engineering,100-Min Runtime, Waterproof, precision trimming comb, professional finish, 5-quick charge, Body Trimmer, MGK5445

Sharper, faster, more efficient Braun’s MGK5 tackles beard, hair, body and manscaping with a widened blade that captures more strands per stroke. AutoSense tech of this best trimmer for men keeps every pass even, while a Li‑Ion battery powers 100 waterproof uses and a 5‑minute quick‑charge rescue. It also comes with Lifetime‑sharp blades and a precision comb that gives full‑body control. Grab this Gillette-backed hair trimmer for men at the Amazon Brand Sale!

Specifications Recommended usage Beard, hair Power source Electric Material Stainless Steel Blade Stainless steel Click Here to Buy Braun All-in-One Trimmer for Men, From Gillette,10-in-1, For Face, Hair, Body, Ear, Nose, Private parts, German Engineering,100-Min Runtime, Waterproof, precision trimming comb, professional finish, 5-quick charge, Body Trimmer, MGK5445

3. NOVA NG 1152 Cordless Rechargeable: 60 Minutes Runtime Multi Grooming Trimmer for Men (Blue)

Meet the feather-light, low‑noise multitasker that charges in just 90 minutes and runs a full hour. NOVA’s high‑precision stainless blades come pre‑lubed; a dab of coconut oil keeps them gliding like new. The USB charging and pocket‑friendly weight make this body trimmer for men the perfect travel groomer. Shave cost, not performance, with Amazon’s Brand Sale discounts.

Specifications Recommended use Beard Power source Battery Powered Special feature Cordless and rechargeable Blade Stainless steel Click Here to Buy NOVA NG 1152 Cordless Rechargeable: 60 Minutes Runtime Multi Grooming Trimmer for Men (Blue)

4. MENHOOD Trimmer 1.0-Below-the-Belt Pro

4. MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer

Purpose-built for intimate zones yet fearless on beard, head, or body, MENHOOD pairs hypoallergenic ceramic blades with QuietRun 6000 RPM muscle. It features a 150‑minute battery, IPX7 waterproofing and snag-shield tech that keeps grooming calm and nick-free. Moreover, its two adjustable combs handle 3-12 mm styling. Score this trimmer for men for less during Amazon’s Ultimate Brand Sale.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen brands: Dot & Key vs La Roche-Posay - A comparison between homegrown and global options for UV protection

Specifications Recommended usage Beard, body grooming, pubic hair Power source Battery powered Blade Ceramic Material Stainless steel Click Here to Buy

5. Braun MGK7450-11-in-1 Total Stylist

5. Braun All-in-One Trimmer for Men, From Gillette, 11-in-1, For Face, Hair, Body, Ear, Nose, Private parts, 100-Min Runtime, Waterproof, precision trimmer, 5-quick charge, Body Trimmer, MGK7450

Braun’s MGK7 ups the ante with AutoSense power, an extra‑gentle safety comb and a 100‑minute Li‑Ion engine encased in German waterproof engineering. A wider head mows more hair per sweep, from precise fades to full‑body manscaping. Its Lifetime‑sharp blades mean endless efficiency. Slice the price as neatly as your beard with the Amazon Brand Sale deals!

Specifications Recommended usage Eyebrows Power source Battery powered Special feature Water-proof Blade Metal Click Here to Buy Braun All-in-One Trimmer for Men, From Gillette, 11-in-1, For Face, Hair, Body, Ear, Nose, Private parts, 100-Min Runtime, Waterproof, precision trimmer, 5-quick charge, Body Trimmer, MGK7450

6. NOYMI Men Shaving Machine 3 In 1 Beard Shaver Trimmer | Waterproof Cordless Razor Grooming Kit With Hair Clippers | Rechargeable USB Charging (Shaver + Nose Trimmer) Up To 90 Min Of Shaving, Black

Compact yet mighty, NOYMI’s IPX7 waterproof shaver houses a beard clipper, nose trimmer and three combs (3/5/7 mm) for on‑point detailing. Two hours of USB charging fuel 90 minutes of cordless action, perfect for frequent flyers. Ergonomic, slip‑proof design slides into any dopp kit. Catch it during Amazon’s Brand Sale for a clean‑cut bargain.

Specifications Recommended usage Beard, face, nose, body Power source Battery powered Special feature Water-proof, dry shave Blade Stainless steel Click Here to Buy NOYMI Men Shaving Machine 3 In 1 Beard Shaver Trimmer | Waterproof Cordless Razor Grooming Kit With Hair Clippers | Rechargeable USB Charging (Shaver + Nose Trimmer) Up To 90 Min Of Shaving, Black

7. Beardo Ape-X Prime 3-in-1 Multipurpose Trimmer for Men | Grooming Kit : Beard Trimmer, Precision Trimmer, Ear & Nose Trimmer | Stainless Steel self-sharpening blades | Type C charging

From zero-gap detailing to nose-ear taming, Beardo’s Ape‑X Prime swings with T‑blade width, a 6000 RPM motor and self‑sharpening stainless steel edges under IPX5 splash protection. This trimmer for men comes with a Type‑C quick charge that gives 120 minutes of nonstop styling, while an LED battery gauge keeps you informed. Grab the Amazon Brand Sale discount before it escapes!

Specifications Recommended use Beard styling, trimming Power source Battery powered Material Stainless steel Blade Stainless steel Click Here to Buy Beardo Ape-X Prime 3-in-1 Multipurpose Trimmer for Men | Grooming Kit : Beard Trimmer, Precision Trimmer, Ear & Nose Trimmer | Stainless Steel self-sharpening blades | Type C charging

8. Bombay Shaving Company 11 in1 Multi Grooming Kit | All in One Full Body Trimmer for Men | 120 Min Charge time, 90 Min Runtime, Charging Indicator | IPX6 Water Proof | Nose, Ear, Beard, Body, Hair Trimmer Men

Flash-charge this IPX6 waterproof kit for 90 minutes of smooth trimming across beard, body,nose and hair. It features two adjustable combs that lock firmly via Smart‑Lock to stop accidental slips, and rust‑proof stainless blades promise longevity. Amazon’s Brand Sale saves on the price, so you can shave everything else.

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Specifications Recommended use Beard, body, face, neck Power source Battery powered Material Stainless steel Blade Stainless steel Click Here to Buy Bombay Shaving Company 11 in1 Multi Grooming Kit | All in One Full Body Trimmer for Men | 120 Min Charge time, 90 Min Runtime, Charging Indicator | IPX6 Water Proof | Nose, Ear, Beard, Body, Hair Trimmer Men

9. Havells Super Grooming Kit Gs8714,15 In 1,Ipx7 Fully Washable,Full Body Hair Trimmer Groomer For Men,120 Min Of Run Time With Fast Charge,Corded Electric

Havells packs beard, hair, body, nose and precision tools with nine combs for every length, plus IPX7 full‑washability. It's a fast‑charge, 90 minutes for a 120‑minute cordless marathon, or plug in a corded. Protective combs and painless nose trimming add finesse, backed by a 2‑year guarantee. Clip the Amazon Brand Sale deal while it’s hot!

Specifications Recommended use Beard Blade Metal Special feature Waterproof Power source Battery powered Click Here to Buy Havells Super Grooming Kit Gs8714,15 In 1,Ipx7 Fully Washable,Full Body Hair Trimmer Groomer For Men,120 Min Of Run Time With Fast Charge,Corded Electric

10. Vega OG 15 in 1 All Rounder Grooming Set for Men with 3 Hrs Non-Stop Runtime, 40 Length Settings, 15 in 1 Face, Nose, Body & Private Parts Trimmer for Men, Black, 2 Year Warranty (VHTH-37)

Ceramic plus curved stainless blades glide skin‑friendly over face, body and private parts. Forty dial‑in length settings, seven blade heads and eight combs conquer any texture. A colossal 180‑minute battery, Type‑C charging and IPX‑washable parts equal ultimate flexibility. Trim your spending too with the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale discounts that make this 2‑year‑warrantied beast irresistible.

Specifications Recommended use Chest, beard, nose, under-arms Power source Battery power Blade Ceramic Special feature Travel size, self-cleaning Click Here to Buy Vega OG 15 in 1 All Rounder Grooming Set for Men with 3 Hrs Non-Stop Runtime, 40 Length Settings, 15 in 1 Face, Nose, Body & Private Parts Trimmer for Men, Black, 2 Year Warranty (VHTH-37)

Frequently asked questions What is the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale and how long does it last? The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale started on May 15, 2025 and will last until May 20, 2025. This Amazon India sale features discounts across categories, including grooming essentials.

Are there any extra discounts during the sale? Yes, during the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy extra savings through ICICI Bank offers and additional cashback for Prime members.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, you can return products bought during the sale. But, it is subject to the return and exchange policy of Amazon. So, check the details before making your final decision.

What makes this Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale beneficial? During the sale, you can grab top-rated grooming essentials like trimmers for men at discounted prices. Moreover, you can grab popular brands like Philips and Braun at a fraction of the cost.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.