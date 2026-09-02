Glass skin vs healthy skin: What we get wrong about glowing skin and what healthy skin actually looks like
Before you chase that perfect glass skin glow, here’s what you need to know about healthy skin and what it really means.
Open Instagram, and you’ll be bombarded with influencers sharing tips and tricks to achieve glass skin. The glass skin trend has made poreless, ultra-smooth, highly reflective skin a popular beauty goal. Social media often presents this look as the definition of healthy skin. But real skin is different. Dr Sonia Gupta, medical director and founder at Keynu Aesthetics, breaks down what healthy skin looks like.
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What does healthy skin look like?
“Online posts often make it seem like good skin should be glassy, bright, and totally without pores. In real life, skin is not that simple. You may see pores, tiny lines, rough spots, and the odd pimple. None of that automatically means anything is wrong,” highlighted Dr Sonia.
“Pores, fine lines, pigmentation, acne marks and occasional breakouts are normal. Healthy skin does not need to look flawless under every light or filter,” emphasised Lalita Arya, CEO at DermaPuritys. She also believes that the focus should be on skin health rather than chasing a perfect finish.
A soft glow usually shows up when skin is well hydrated and taken care of. It does not always come from looking perfect in every photo. Things get tricky when people line up their own face against edited pictures and decide that normal texture must be fixed.
Healthy skin is skin that is functioning well. It should feel comfortable, maintain hydration, and have a strong protective barrier. It may still have visible pores or uneven tone. These do not automatically mean the skin is unhealthy. Problems can begin when people start using too many exfoliants, peels, or active ingredients in an attempt to copy an online trend. This can lead to dryness, irritation, and a damaged skin barrier.
How to achieve healthy skin?
Dr Sonia highlighted that people often link glow with extra products, harsh treatments, and many salon visits. But your skin does not need nonstop pushing or constant fixing. In some cases, a calmer routine helps more than a bigger one.
According to Dr Sonia, start with a gentle cleanser, add a moisturiser that your skin can tolerate, then use sun protection every day, and that simple set can do a lot. The goal is steady, healthy skin that can handle daily life. It is not about chasing a shiny, staged look. Healthy skin does not need to look flawless.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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