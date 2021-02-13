IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
health

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.

The findings of the study were published in the 'Biophysical Journal'. The study, led by researchers in the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), found that face masks substantially increased the humidity in the air that the mask-wearer breathes in.

This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, because hydration of the respiratory tract is known to benefit the immune system.

"We found that face masks strongly increase the humidity in inhaled air and propose that the resulting hydration of the respiratory tract could be responsible for the documented finding that links lower Covid-19 disease severity to wearing a mask," said the study's lead author, Adriaan Bax, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator.

Dr Bax added, "High levels of humidity have been shown to mitigate severity of the flu, and it may be applicable to the severity of Covid-19 through a similar mechanism."

High levels of humidity can limit the spread of a virus to the lungs by promoting mucociliary clearance (MCC), a defense mechanism that removes mucus and potentially harmful particles within the mucus from the lungs.

High levels of humidity can also bolster the immune system by producing special proteins, called interferons, that fight against viruses, a process known as the interferon response. Low levels of humidity have been shown to impair both MCC and the interferon response, which may be one reason why people are likelier to get respiratory infections in cold weather.

The study tested four common types of masks: an N95 mask, a three-ply disposable surgical mask, a two-ply cotton-polyester mask, and a heavy cotton mask. The researchers measured the level of humidity by having a volunteer breathe into a sealed steel box. When the person wore no mask, the water vapor of the exhaled breath filled the box, leading to a rapid increase in humidity inside the box.

When the person wore a mask, the buildup of humidity inside the box greatly decreased, due to most of the water vapor remaining in the mask, becoming condensed, and being re-inhaled. To ensure no leakage, the masks were tightly fitted against the volunteer's face using high-density foam rubber. Measurements were taken at three different air temperatures, ranging from about 46 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit.

The results showed that all four masks increased the level of humidity of inhaled air, but to varying degrees. At lower temperatures, the humidifying effects of all masks greatly increased. At all temperatures, the thick cotton mask led to the most increased level of humidity.

"The increased level of humidity is something most mask-wearers probably felt without being able to recognize, and without realizing that this humidity might actually be good for them," Dr Bax said.

The researchers did not look at which masks are most effective against inhalation or transmission of the virus and defer to the CDC for guidance on choosing a mask. Earlier studies from Bax and his colleagues showed that any cloth mask can help block the thousands of saliva droplets that people release through simple speech droplets that, if released, can remain in the air for many minutes. While the current study did not examine respiratory droplets, it does offer more evidence as to why masks are essential to battling Covid-19.

"Even as more people nationwide begin to get vaccinated, we must remain vigilant about doing our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19," said NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers.

"This research supports the importance of mask-wearing as a simple, yet effective, way to protect the people around us and to protect ourselves from respiratory infection, especially during these winter months when susceptibility to these viruses increases," added Rodgers.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
health

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer could guide therapy for tumours: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis demonstrates that a liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond the original tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Previous research had found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, enters cells through a process called endocytosis upon binding to the cell surface receptor ACE2 and potentially other proteins like integrins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Anti-clotting therapy may prevent death in Covid-19 patients

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST
A clinical study circulated by the British Medical Journal claims strong evidence that prompt preventive blood-thinning drugs may reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists drive detailed study into how cancer cells spread

ANI, Tokyo [japan]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST
With the help of the mouse model, scientists of Kanazawa University drove a detailed study to explain how the cells which are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer commute in the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
health

Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
health

Grief-struck: Making sense of loss in the pandemic

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:18 PM IST
As we continue to live amid trauma, closure has become harder to find. Take a look at how the Covid-19 year has altered the workings of grief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
health

Most people are naturally armed against Covid-19: Study

PTI, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The majority of the people can produce neutralising antibodies against the novel coronavirus in severe cases of Covid-19, according to a study that supports the use of combination antibody therapy to prevent and treat the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
health

Mind action can uncover the seriousness of autistic traits

ANI, Moscow [russia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
A research drove by the National Research University Higher School of Economics applied a new algorithm to characterize the seriousness of medically introverted personality traits by examining subjects' brain activity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists report the first evidence that not short-term stress but rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.(Unsplash)
Scientists report the first evidence that not short-term stress but rather chronic, unpredictable stress like that which erupts in our personal and professional lives, induces changes in the function of AgRP neurons that may contribute to depression.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Tiny population of neurons may have big role in depression

ANI, Augusta (georgia) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Scientists from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University claim that a tiny population of neurons known to be important to appetite appear to also have a significant role in depression that results from unpredictable, chronic stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It found that in people who carry the APOE4 gene variant, which is found in roughly 25 percent of the population, the cerebrospinal fluid contains lower levels of certain inflammatory molecules.(Pixabay)
It found that in people who carry the APOE4 gene variant, which is found in roughly 25 percent of the population, the cerebrospinal fluid contains lower levels of certain inflammatory molecules.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Spinal fluid of Alzheimer patients signals risk of gene inflammation

ANI, North Carolina [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A clinical study asserts that individuals who have a gene variant associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease also tend to have changes in the fluid around their cerebrum and spinal cord that are discernible years before symptoms arise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan shares snippets from workout routine(Instagram/ sakpataudi)
health

Soha Ali Khan does Yoga after 5k run, inspires us to start weekend with exercise

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses from her exercise routine and we are inspired. The mother-of-one completed a 5 km indoor run and followed it with some Yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Common Blood Thinner Reduces Risk of Covid-19 Hospital Deaths(Pexels)
Common Blood Thinner Reduces Risk of Covid-19 Hospital Deaths(Pexels)
health

Blood thinners might be able to decrease risk of coronavirus hospital deaths

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:48 AM IST
A new study published in the British Medical Journal has shown that patients who were admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus and given a blood thinner had higher chance of surviving than those who were not given these drugs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Arthritis drug tocilizumab effective in reducing Covid-19 deaths: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The drug was found to have reduced the relative risk of death by 14 per cent and reduced the time spent in hospital by five days, when used for patients on oxygen and in addition to the corticosteroid dexamethasone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP