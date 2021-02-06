IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements

A Swedish study led by the University of Gothenburg shows that risk for a severe form of retinopathy of prematurity, which can cause blindness in extremely premature babies, was halved when the newborns were given a new supplement combining various fatty acids.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:56 PM IST

A Swedish study led by the University of Gothenburg shows that risk for a severe form of retinopathy of prematurity, which can cause blindness in extremely premature babies, was halved when the newborns were given a new supplement combining various fatty acids.

The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field. It documents a clear fall in retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) among extremely premature (EP) infants (born before 28 weeks' gestation), whose retinal blood vessels are not fully developed. The condition can cause visual impairment and, at worst, blindness after retinal detachment.

The study included 206 EP babies in the neonatal wards at the university hospitals in Gothenburg, Lund, and Stockholm over a period exceeding three years, 2016-19.

Roughly half of these newborns were given prophylactic nutritional supplements, orally, with the omega-3 fatty acid DHA (50 milligrams per day and kilogram of body weight), combined with the omega-6 fatty acid arachidonic acid (twice as much).

Today, the latter fatty acid is not included in the supplements routinely administered to EP babies immediately after birth.

In the group of EP infants given the fatty acid supplement, 16 of 101 (15.8 per cent) had severe ROP. The corresponding proportion in the control group was 35 of 105 (33.3 per cent).

In adults, high levels of omega-6 fatty acids are associated with inflammation and cardiovascular disease. In the fetal period, arachidonic acid is an essential building block for cellmembranes and act as signaling molecules between cells. The omega-3 fatty acid DHA is a vital component for blood vessels and nerve tissue.

Ann Hellstrom, Professor of Pediatric Ophthalmology at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, and chief physician at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, is in charge of the study.

In previous studies, the research group have shown the connection between ROP and low arachidonic acid levels in EP babies' blood. Administering arachidonic acid as a supplement has been a topic of debate, and further clinical studies on how to devise an optimal mix of fatty acids have been called for.

"In our study, we're taking a step toward answering that question by showing such a distinct reduction in one of the severe neurovascular complications that can arise after extremely preterm birth," Hellstrom said.

Other results in the study showed no significant differences between the two groups in terms of the incidence of the lung disease bronchopulmonary dysplasia, or in the degree of intraventricular cerebral hemorrhage, which is also common in EP infants.

Sepsis occurred in slightly fewer of those who received the fatty acid supplement: 42 of 101 babies, against 53 of 105 in the control group.

Every year, approximately a thousand EP babies in Sweden are screened for ROP.

Four of ten born before 30 weeks' gestation suffer from the disease to some degree. In Sweden, blindness can usually be prevented with laser treatment. Worldwide, however, some 20,000 infants go blind or suffer from severe visual impairment annually as a result of ROP.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A Swedish study led by the University of Gothenburg shows that risk for a severe form of retinopathy of prematurity, which can cause blindness in extremely premature babies, was halved when the newborns were given a new supplement combining various fatty acids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
health

More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Researchers during a new study have found a sharp decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting, due to the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
health

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Researchers report how the Covid-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how grape consumption may protect against UV damage to skin

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Study subjects showed increased resistance to sunburn and a reduction in markers of UV damage at the cellular level. Natural components found in grapes known as polyphenols are thought to be responsible for these beneficial effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the virus hasn’t caused young people as much physical harm, it has left many of them facing not just learning loss but significant emotional distress — be it lack of motivation, anxiety, withdrawal or even suicidal thoughts.(Pixabay)
Although the virus hasn’t caused young people as much physical harm, it has left many of them facing not just learning loss but significant emotional distress — be it lack of motivation, anxiety, withdrawal or even suicidal thoughts.(Pixabay)
health

Teens are suffering in lockdown isolation. Can tech help?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST
TikTok and Netflix probably won’t help kids feel much better. But other apps might.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the scientists, including those from the University of Cambridge in the UK, this region coincides with the likely origin of bat-borne ancestors of the two viruses -- SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.(Unsplash)
According to the scientists, including those from the University of Cambridge in the UK, this region coincides with the likely origin of bat-borne ancestors of the two viruses -- SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.(Unsplash)
health

Climate change may have influenced emergence of coronavirus, says study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST
A new study says the global crisis triggered by the release of greenhouse gasses likely altered the distribution of bat species that carry these pathogens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published in the journal Science shows that after studying human immune cells, the researchers found that such cells have a natural alarm system that detects the activity of a specific HIV protein.(Unsplash)
A study published in the journal Science shows that after studying human immune cells, the researchers found that such cells have a natural alarm system that detects the activity of a specific HIV protein.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Drugs that trigger alarm could lead to new HIV therapies

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine have identified a potential way to eradicate the latent HIV infection that lies dormant inside infected immune cells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet does Warrior I pose in new post(Instagram/anshukayoga)
Rakul Preet does Warrior I pose in new post(Instagram/anshukayoga)
health

Rakul Preet Singh does the Virabhadrasana, gives us weekend workout motivation

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Rakul Preet Singh's latest fitness post is all the workout motivation that we need to start our weekend on a fitter note. We have gotten our Yoga mats out, what about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Healthy people infected with Covid for sake of science should be paid: Experts

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
A new study has assessed the ethics of paying participants to take part in so-called 'Human Infection Challenge Studies' (HICS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19: Substance abuse, mental health issues up in obese people amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Obesity-related health conditions include heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Body mass index (BMI), gender, and high blood pressure are among the most heavily weighted factors.(Unsplash)
Body mass index (BMI), gender, and high blood pressure are among the most heavily weighted factors.(Unsplash)
health

Computer can determine whether you'll die from Covid, finds study

ANI, Copenhagen [denmark]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Using patient data, artificial intelligence can make a 90 per cent accurate assessment of whether a person will die from Covid-19 or not, according to new research at the University of Copenhagen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).(Pixabay)
An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals Nehandertals' gut microbiota, bacteria helping our health

ANI, Bologna [italy]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Neanderthals' gut microbiota already included some beneficial micro-organisms that are also found in our own intestine, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares recipe of her immunity boosting drink(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares recipe of her immunity boosting drink(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty's golden potion is great for immunity and digestion: Recipe

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty recently shared the recipe of a drink that the actor has been giving to her son Viaan-Raj every morning since he was five. The potion is great for digestion and also helps boost immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

New study examines addiction medicine treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The study marks one of the first scientifically robust assessments of a new model of treating HIV in lower or middle income countries where injection drug use is a major cause of HIV infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Using Artificial Intelligence to prevent harm caused by immunotherapy

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Until recently, researchers and oncologists had placed these lung cancer patients into two broad categories: those who would benefit from immunotherapy, and those who likely would not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP