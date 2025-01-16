Samantha Ruth Prabhu's intense workout video proves even if your New Year resolutions fail, you can get back on track

Has it ever happened to you that you set a New Year's resolution for yourself at the beginning of the year, but a few weeks into January, you start missing out? And before you know it, the resolution you set yourself has already become a thing of the past. Something similar has been happening with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But a few bad days don't mean she has given up. Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out at the gym.

‘If resolutions don't stick, that's no big deal’

On Thursday, Samantha shared a workout video which featured several montages of her doing different exercises at the gym. It begins with the actor sleeping in her bed as the audio ‘Think a couple of bad days going to stop me?’ plays in the background. She did workouts like ring pull-ups, weighted heel dips, kettlebell bent-over rows, dumbbell lateral arm raises, and dumbbell overhead shoulder presses. Dressed in an olive green sports bra and yoga tights, Samantha nailed the routine.

‘Sometimes we rest, sometimes we push’

The actor also offered some health advice along with an intense dose of workout motivation. The video begins with her confessing, “Two weeks into the new year, and your resolutions are already slipping? Same here! It has happened so many times.” However, a few setbacks shouldn't hold anyone back. “But hey, a few bad days don't mean we're out. Sometimes we rest, sometimes we push - that's just how it goes,” Samantha said.

Samantha added, “If resolutions don't stick, that's no big deal. This year, I'm trying something different. For the next couple of weeks, I'll share a few simple rituals that have worked for me - small things that fit easily into my day and have a real difference over time. Maybe they'll work for you too.”

She added, “Let's do this together. No pressure, no perfection. Just one small step at a time.”

Samantha's health update

The actor recently revealed that she had chikungunya and was recovering from it. Earlier, in 2022, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the action series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. It is written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK.