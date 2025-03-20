Scratching the itch? Study says, it’s both good and bad news for the skin

Do you feel the overpowering urge to scratch an itch? Well, it may not be what it looks like. According to a new study led by Daniel Kaplan, University of Pittsburgh, scratching an itch can worsen skin allergies, while also helping fight off bacterial infections. Also read | It is not just about itchy skin: Know surprising truth about Atopic Dermatitis as Eczema is on the rise in India Itching a scratch is a common misunderstood behaviour.(Shutterstock)

Scratching an itch is a common misunderstood behaviour. The study, published in the journal Science, delved deeper into understanding how scratching can affect skin health. Here's what the findings say.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on two groups of mice, divided into normal ones and another specially engineered mice lacking itch-sensitive nerves to not feel itching tendencies. Special allergens were introduced to create eczema-like symptoms in the ears of the mice.

It was observed that when normal mice scratched their ears, they became swollen with inflammatory symptoms. However, they were made to wear cones around their neck to prevent further inflammation. In the specially-engineered mice, scratching was not observed, minimising the tendencies of inflammation.

Scratching an itch can worsen skin allergies.(Shutterstock)

However, when the researchers observed the impact of scratching on bacterial infections, it was seen to reduce Staphylococcus aureus (staph), a common skin bacterium. Hence, it proved that while scratching can cause inflammation, it can reduce the risk of bacterial infections on skin.

Lead study author Dr. Daniel Kaplan, Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, in a statement said, "Scratching is often pleasurable, which suggests that, in order to have evolved, this behavior must provide some kind of benefit. In contact dermatitis, mast cells are directly activated by allergens, which drives minor inflammation and itchiness."

However, Dr. Daniel Kaplan also pointed out how scratching can improve the body’s defense mechanism. “The finding that scratching improves defense against Staphylococcus aureus suggests that it could be beneficial in some contexts. But the damage that scratching does to the skin probably outweighs this benefit when itching is chronic.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.