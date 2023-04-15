Sexually Transmitted Infections or STIs are are a health concern around the world that affects millions of people every year and are infections that a patient suffers following any kind of sexual activities involving the vagina, mouth, anus in women or anus, mouth and penis in men. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 30 different species of bacteria, viruses and parasites can be transmitted through sexual contact, infecting more than 1 million people each day. Sexually Transmitted Infections: Types, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis and STI prevention tips by health experts (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, highlighted a number of STIs that affect humans and later, also hamper with their sexual and reproductive health, causing infertility:

Chlamydia

As per WHO estimates, chlamydia is the most common STI with 129 million people reported to be infected in 2020. It is a bacterial STI caused by Chlamydia trachomatis and some of the symptoms associated with it include pain or a sensation of burning while urinating, abnormal discharge from the penis, rectal pain, as well as pain, swelling or tenderness in the testicles. One may also have a sore throat if the infection was contracted through anal or oral sex.

In women, chlamydia can cause inflammation and scarring of the fallopian tubes that prevents the ovum from being fertilised by a sperm. It can also lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that 10-15% women with the infection will develop PID.

2. Gonorrhoea

Gonorrhoea is caused by a species of bacteria called Neisseria gonorrhoeae and caused the second-highest number of STIs in 2020 at 82 million, as per data from the WHO. When left untreated in women, it can spread up to the uterus and fallopian tubes leading to PID whereas in men, it can cause epididymitis which is an inflammation of the epididymis. In these cases, there is a hindrance to fertilisation of egg with the sperm.

3. Syphilis

Syphilis infected 7.1 million people in 2020, as per the WHO and is caused by bacteria called Treponema pallidum. It is spread when an infected person comes in direct touch with a sore called chancre, and can be spread from a mother to her child during pregnancy. Syphilis, if left untreated, can damage organs, including those associated with the reproductive system, as well as nerves. Such complications can lead to infertility in both men and women.

4. Human papillomavirus (HPV)

As the name suggests, human papillomavirus is a virus that is transmitted sexually, causing infections. In women, it is one of the main causes of cervical cancer, affecting the cervix and the woman’s ability to conceive. In men, it can cause genital warts.

According to Dr Ranjana Dhanu, Consultant, Gynaecology and Obstetrics at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Khar, the most common types of sexually transmitted infections include:

Gonorrhea HPV Syphilis Vaginitis Chlamydia Genital herpes Genital warts Hepatitis B HIV/AIDS Pubic lice Trichomoniasis

She revealed, “The symptoms usually develop within hours to a few days of having the sexual contact. The most common symptoms of STI include burning discharge or itching around the genital area and rarely can they be symptomatic. In view of these infections, being highly contagious, regular STDs screening or testing is strongly recommended by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention or the CDC. Sexually transmitted infections at times can get serious which have no cure like HIV and hence the population at large has to be careful about promiscuous behaviour and using some form of protect.”

As per the health expert, the symptoms of sexually transmitted disease are:

Swelling or severe infection OR severe itching of the vagina or penis Bumps, sores or warts on or near the penis, vagina, mouth or anus Penile discharge or vaginal discharge which is foul smelling Abnormal intermittent bleeding Dyspareunia (painful sex) Painful or frequent urination

Dr Ranjana Dhanu added, “These are the local manifestations. Rarely STIs are associated with generalised skin rash, weight loss diarrhoea, night sweats, body pain, fever with chills, jaundice. The main source of transfer of sexually transmitted disease enters the body from contaminated fluids like blood, urine, semen, saliva and other mucous lined areas.”

She listed the risk factors for STIs as:

Being sexually active Not using condoms as a means of protection Sharing needles which may occur during tattooing, piercing or taking intravenous drugs, substance use disorder

Dr Ranjana Dhanu warned, “STIs can cause severe complications if untreated for example HIV leading to AIDS, syphilis causing can damage organs, the nervous system and the foetus. Complications of STI in women can attribute to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, ectopic pregnancy.” Talking about the diagnosis of STDs, she said, “Currently there are specific tests available for early and prompt diagnosis, which include urine test, cheek swab, blood test, and swab from the sores on the vagina, urethra, cervix, penis, anus or throat. Principles of treatment to lessen the symptoms or to reduce the likelihood of spreading infection could be oral or parenteral (IV), antibacterial or antiviral.”

Dr Kshitiz Murdia suggested the following prevention tips -

Use of condoms: Condoms are an effective method for preventing the spread of STIs. Latex or polyurethane condoms can be used during vaginal, anal, or oral sex to reduce the risk of transmission Vaccination: Vaccines are available for some STIs, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B. It is important to speak to a healthcare provider to determine if vaccination is recommended Get tested regularly: Testing can help detect infections early and prevent the spread of the infection to others Limit sexual partners: Reducing the number of sexual partners can also reduce the risk of contracting STIs Communication: Open communication with sexual partners about STIs is very crucial