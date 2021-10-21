Shama Sikander inspires Hanumanasana, Vrischikasana variation amid Yoga workout

Getting better at Yoga asanas, Shama Sikander has been a work in progress all during the Covid-19 lockdown and is often seen suggesting the magic of meditation to fans and fitness enthusiasts. Laying fitness inspiration to tackle mentally strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Yoga asana at a time, and we are motivated to roll out our Yoga mats already to nail similar Hanumanasana and Vrischikasana variations this mid-week.

Taking to her social media handle, Shama shared a couple of pictures that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session as she sweat it out in her own living room. Turning up the heat, the Bollywood actor was seen donning a hot pink cut sleeves crop top that came with ripped details at the back to raise the hotness quotient of the athleisure wear.

Shama teamed it with a pair of hot pink tight shorts and pulled back her tresses into a top knot to keep them off her face during the intense workout session. In one picture, Shama was seen with her back to the camera as she raised her hands above her head in anjali mudra but instead of splitting, she folded her leg at the front to give a variation to Hanumanasana or Monkey Pose which is a seated asana in modern Yoga exercise.

In the following pictures, Shama was seen nailing a Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose which is an inverted asana in modern Yoga exercise. She captioned the pictures, “Practice makes Better….... #exercise #workout #Yoga #motivation #monday #happy #nature #picoftheday #fit #health #lifestyle #goals #fitnessvibes (sic).”

Benefits:

Hanumanasana or Monkey Pose tones all leg muscles, improves flexibility of hamstrings, calves, groins, pelvis and hips. It removes menstrual cramps, balances the mooladhara chakra, gives a feeling of grounding and also balances the nervous system.

Performing the Yoga asana Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose helps with balance and endurance while improving alertness, concentration and neuromascular coordination. It may help those who suffer from sciatica as it strengthens the legs and opens the hips and chest muscles.

Also strengthening one’s shoulders, arms, core and back, Vrischikasana improves the flexibility of the spine. This exercise is highly energizing, both physically and mentally.

Precautions:

This exercise is not recommended for those with hip or back problems, high blood pressure, glaucoma or women who are pregnant. No Yoga practice should be painful hence, gently come out of the pose if you sense any physical discomfort or sensation that feels unproductive.

