Shefali Jariwala dies at 42: Top 7 myths like heart problems are only seen in older women busted by cardiac surgeon

Shefali Jariwala died on June 27 in Mumbai due to a suspected cardiac arrest. The actor and model was 42-years-old. Did you know heart disease can affect women of all ages, including younger women? In a March 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, consultant cardiac surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai highlighted the most common myths that women should stop believing about heart disease. Also read | Shefali Jariwala death: Cardiologist calls ‘heart attacks in women deadlier’; 6 lifestyle changes to make today Shefali Jariwala, actor and model, died on June 27, 2025, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 42. (Instagram/ Shefali Jariwala)

Myth 1: A woman may experience a heart attack if her heart is beating fast

Fact: Dr Bhamre said the heart rate goes up with moderate to strenuous exercise and even after consuming caffeine. It is not a matter of concern unless it happens frequently and impacts your heart. Then, you will have to consult a cardiologist and seek timely intervention.

Myth 2: There is no connection between leg pain and heart problem

Fact: He added that pain in the muscles of the legs can suggest that there is a plaque build-up in the arteries and one may suffer from heart disease. So, people with peripheral artery disease, are at a higher risk for heart attack or even a stroke. Avoid ignoring the leg pain and try to determine the underlying cause behind it with the help of a doctor.

Myth 3: Heart problems are seen in only older women

Fact: According to Dr Bhamre, even young women can be detected with heart problems due to stress, poor eating habits, failure to exercise, and obesity. So, heart problems are not limited to older people and are commonly seen in young women.

Myth 4: Heart disease doesn’t impact women who are fit and healthy

Fact: Even if you’re fit, certain factors such as poor eating habits, smoking, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, family history of heart problems can invite heart disease, Dr Bhamre said. So, it is essential to go for regular cardiac check-ups as suggested by the doctor.

Myth 5: Diabetes cannot impact the heart when one takes medication recommended by the doctor

Fact: According to Dr Bhamre, even if one’s blood sugar level is under control, anyone with diabetes has the chance of getting detected with cardiovascular disease. To keep your heart healthy, stop smoking, maintain an optimum weight, exercise, and eat well.

Myth 6: Heart Disease is only seen in men

Fact: It is believed that women should only worry about breast cancer and not heart disease. But, Dr Bhamre said this is false. Heart disease leads to higher mortality and morbidity rates in women. Women with early menopause and rheumatoid arthritis have higher chances of developing heart disease, he added. Moreover, women who get detected with preeclampsia (high blood pressure in pregnancy) should take precautions to keep heart problems at bay.

Myth 7: Heart failure indicates that the heart has stopped beating

Fact: Dr Bhamre said there is often confusion regarding heart failure and cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, one’s heart stops pumping blood. Heart failure means the heart fails to function the way it is expected to. Hence, one will exhibit symptoms such as shortness of breath, swelling in the ankles or feet, and inability to sleep. So, remember that heart failure and cardiac arrest are two different things.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.