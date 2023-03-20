Top myths about heart attack in women busted by expert

Heart issues are no longer restricted to elderly and are becoming common in women of all age groups. Young women due to their multiple responsibilities at work and home often find themselves unable to manage stress which is a big risk factor for heart disease. Poor eating habits, not exercising enough and obesity are other causes of heart ailments in women. However, even those who look fit and fine should worry about cardiac ailments if they have family history of heart diseases, have faulty lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking among other factors. (Also read: Heart attack warning signs that women may confuse with menopause symptoms) There are many myths around women's heart health that they believe in and which can put them at an increased risk of heart diseases. (Shutterstock)

There are many myths around women's heart health that they believe in and which can put them at an increased risk of heart diseases. It's believed that women should worry more about breast cancer than heart attack, a myth that needs to be dispelled. It is also believed that a woman's increased heart rate could be linked to impending heart attack which again is far from true.

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai talks about top heart-related myths that women should stop believing.

"Currently, the cases of heart attacks, cardiac failure, and coronary artery disease (CAD) are rising at an alarming rate in the country when it comes to women. Not only older but even younger women are getting diagnosed with heart problems. Certain factors such as stress, high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, poor eating habits, and lack of physical activity can raise the risk of heart problems in females and males. However, many women suffer in silence and a majority of cases go unreported. Thus, it is essential to create awareness regarding heart problems and dispel the myths surrounding them," says Dr Bhamre.

Myth: Heart Disease is only seen in men

Fact: It is believed that women should only worry about breast cancer and not heart disease. But, this is false. Heart disease leads to higher mortality and morbidity rates in women. Women with early menopause and rheumatoid arthritis have higher chances of developing heart disease. Moreover, women who get detected with preeclampsia (high blood pressure in pregnancy) should take precautions to keep heart problems at bay.

Myth: Heart failure indicates that the heart has stopped beating

Fact: There is often confusion regarding heart failure and cardiac arrest. During cardiac arrest, one’s heart stops pumping blood. Heart failure means the heart fails to function the way it is expected to. Hence, one will exhibit symptoms such as shortness of breath, swelling in the ankles or feet, and inability to sleep. So, remember that heart failure and cardiac arrest are two different things.

Myth: A woman may experience a heart attack if her heart is beating fast

Fact: The heart rate goes up with moderate to strenuous exercise and even after consuming caffeine. It is not a matter of concern unless it happens frequently and impacts your heart. Then, you will have to consult a cardiologist and seek timely intervention.

Myth: There is no connection between leg pain and heart problem

Fact: Pain in the muscles of the legs can suggest that there is a plaque build-up in the arteries and one may suffer from heart disease. So, people with peripheral artery disease, are at a higher risk for heart attack or even a stroke. Avoid ignoring the leg pain and try to determine the underlying cause behind it with the help of a doctor.

Myth: Diabetes cannot impact the heart when one takes medication recommended by the doctor

Fact: Even if one’s blood sugar level is under control, anyone with diabetes has the chance of getting detected with cardiovascular disease. To keep your heart healthy, stop smoking, maintain an optimum weight, exercise, and eat well.

Myth: Heart problems are seen in only older women

Fact:Even young women can be detected with heart problems due to stress, poor eating habits, failure to exercise, and obesity. So, heart problems are not limited to only older people and are commonly seen in young women.

Myth: Heart disease doesn’t impact women who are fit and healthy

Fact: Even if you’re fit, certain factors such as poor eating habits, smoking, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, family history of heart problems can invite heart disease. So, it is essential to go for regular cardiac check-ups as suggested by the doctor.

