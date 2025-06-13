Shilpa Shetty avoids carbs after 7 PM: Weight loss coach shares this simple habit can help you lose ‘3–4 kgs in a month’

Shilpa Shetty is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. At 50, she maintains a toned physique through disciplined eating and regular workouts. In an August 25, 2024 interview with Radio Mirchi, Shilpa shared one of her key diet secrets; she avoids eating carbs in the evening. "I try that in the evening, after 6 or 7 PM, I don't eat carbs," she revealed. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty's fitness secrets for fit body at 50: Ghee with lunch to the most simple morning drink ) Shilpa Shetty's key to weight loss? No carbs after 7 PM for better metabolism.(Instagram)

How Shilpa Shetty's no-carb diet rule helps in weight loss

Reflecting on Shilpa's no-carb-after-7 rule, weight loss coach Sumit Sharma explained in his June 8 Instagram post how this simple change can significantly impact fat loss.

"If you're eating rice, rotis, or biscuits at night, then even if you diet all day, you won't lose weight," he wrote. "That's because your metabolism slows down at night, and since your body isn't very active, it stores carbs as fat instead of using them as energy. If you're serious about losing fat, avoid carbs after 7 PM."

Sumit added that just by adopting this one habit, many people have lost 3–4 kg in just one month. He further shared in the caption a list of foods to avoid and eat after 6–7 PM to aid weight loss:

What to avoid at night:

Here's a quick list of carb-heavy foods to steer clear of in the evening:

Roti, rice, and bread

Biscuits and namkeen

Pasta or instant noodles like Maggi

High-sugar fruits such as bananas and mangoes

What to eat at night:

Instead of carbs, Sumit recommends focusing on light, protein-rich, and low-carb options to keep you full without spiking blood sugar or storing excess fat:

Stir-fried paneer or tofu

Moong dal soup

Egg bhurji

Sprouts salad

Roasted makhana

Herbal tea paired with a handful of nuts

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.