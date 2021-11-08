Shilpa Shetty's Monday workout on hills is all about Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati

Currently enjoying a break from city life and breathing mask-free in the mountain air of Dharamshala, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her Monday workout session which was all about Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati and Om chants. Encouraging fans to add Yoga's Anulom Vilom and Kapalbhati exercises to their fitness routine, Shilpa advised to “never take a break from breathing right” as she did the same during her holiday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly routine, Shilpa shared a fitness video that gave a sneak-peek of her exotic exercise session and left us inspired to roll out our Yoga mats. The video featured the diva donning a baby pink sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of grey tights and a pair of white socks to ace the athleisure look.

Seated cross-legged on a pink Yoga mat, Shilpa first performed Anulom Vilom, followed by Kapalbhati and then Bhramari Pranayama. She shared in the caption, ““Offline is the new luxury” To be able to switch off and be one with nature… just switch the mind off and BREATHE without fear (in the current Covid situation). Clean and pure air truly is a luxury (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa added, “Snowcapped mountains, pure oxygen, silence, only birds chirping… when you are able to find it; make the best of it, is exactly what I did. Never take a break from breathing right even if I’m on a holiday. Today, it was 21 Anulom Vilom (2 sets), 200 KapalBhati (2 sets), and Om chants, which ended with thanking and showing gratitude to the universe Breathe with awareness, my #InstaFam (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently enjoying a break from city life and breathing mask-free in the mountain air of Dharamshala, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her Monday workout session which was all about Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati and Om chants. Encouraging fans to add Yoga's Anulom Vilom and Kapalbhati exercises to their fitness routine, Shilpa advised to “never take a break from breathing right” as she did the same during her holiday.

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly routine, Shilpa shared a fitness video that gave a sneak-peek of her exotic exercise session and left us inspired to roll out our Yoga mats. The video featured the diva donning a baby pink sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of grey tights and a pair of white socks to ace the athleisure look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seated cross-legged on a pink Yoga mat, Shilpa first performed Anulom Vilom, followed by Kapalbhati and then Bhramari Pranayama. She shared in the caption, ““Offline is the new luxury” To be able to switch off and be one with nature… just switch the mind off and BREATHE without fear (in the current Covid situation). Clean and pure air truly is a luxury (sic).”

Shilpa added, “Snowcapped mountains, pure oxygen, silence, only birds chirping… when you are able to find it; make the best of it, is exactly what I did. Never take a break from breathing right even if I’m on a holiday. Today, it was 21 Anulom Vilom (2 sets), 200 KapalBhati (2 sets), and Om chants, which ended with thanking and showing gratitude to the universe Breathe with awareness, my #InstaFam (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

|#+|

Benefits:

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama include improving one’s sleep quality, increasing mindfulness and reducing high blood pressure.

Bhramari Pranayama helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, ‘Aum’. This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19, relaxes the mind, lowers stress, improves concentration and alleviates anxiety.

Anulom Vilom Pranayam has a number of benefits like improving immune system, boosting your memory, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health and regulating blood pressure. This Yoga asana also improves sleep and helps to de-stress.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}