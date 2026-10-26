Shilpa Shetty shares a unique ball workout challenge; know how it can help improve focus, coordination and body awareness
Looking for a fun way to switch up your workout? Shilpa Shetty’s latest ball exercise offers a fresh challenge that puts coordination to the test.
Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who regularly shares glimpses of her workout routines and diet habits on social media. This time, the actor showcased a unique ball workout, challenging her followers to give it a try. Sharing the video on October 26, Shilpa was seen wearing a white sports bra, blue leggings and white socks as she performed the exercise. She wrote in the caption, “A simple ball, a not-so-simple challenge. Think you can ace it?”
(Also read: Roadies gang leader Nikhil Chinapa on staying fit at 53: From biohacking and diet routine to how Rannvijay Singh keeps him motivated | HT Exclusive )
Benefits of ball exercises
Beyond making workouts more engaging, ball exercises can challenge coordination, attention and the connection between the brain and body. Here are some of the potential benefits highlighted in Shilpa’s post:
- Engages the brain: Ball-based activities involve attention, movement planning and motor control, requiring different brain processes to work together.
- Improves focus and attention: Following the ball’s movement and responding to it can challenge concentration and reaction time.
- Enhances hand-eye coordination: Tracking and catching a ball helps practise coordination between visual information and physical movement.
- Encourages movement and circulation: Physical activity increases blood flow and supports overall health.
- Challenges cognitive flexibility: Cross-body movements and coordination tasks can require the brain to adapt and respond to changing movement patterns.
- Develops motor control and body awareness: Repeated practice can help improve movement accuracy and coordination.
- Combines physical and mental engagement: Ball exercises offer a playful way to bring movement, timing and concentration together.
Making fitness fun and engaging
Ball exercises can be adapted to different fitness levels, making them an accessible way to add variety to a workout. Start slowly, focus on controlled movements and increase the difficulty as your coordination improves.
While such activities can challenge attention and coordination, their effects on memory and other cognitive skills depend on the activity and the individual. They can complement a well-rounded fitness routine that includes regular physical activity, strength training and adequate rest.
Shilpa’s challenge is a reminder that staying active does not always require complicated equipment or elaborate workouts. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple ball and a little practice.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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