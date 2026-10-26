Shilpa Shetty shares a unique ball workout challenge; know how it can help improve focus, coordination and body awareness

Beyond making workouts more engaging, ball exercises can challenge coordination, attention and the connection between the brain and body. Here are some of the potential benefits highlighted in Shilpa’s post:

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast who regularly shares glimpses of her workout routines and diet habits on social media. This time, the actor showcased a unique ball workout , challenging her followers to give it a try. Sharing the video on October 26, Shilpa was seen wearing a white sports bra, blue leggings and white socks as she performed the exercise. She wrote in the caption, “A simple ball, a not-so-simple challenge. Think you can ace it?”

Encourages movement and circulation: Physical activity increases blood flow and supports overall health.

Physical activity increases blood flow and supports overall health. Challenges cognitive flexibility: Cross-body movements and coordination tasks can require the brain to adapt and respond to changing movement patterns.

Cross-body movements and coordination tasks can require the brain to adapt and respond to changing movement patterns. Develops motor control and body awareness: Repeated practice can help improve movement accuracy and coordination.

Repeated practice can help improve movement accuracy and coordination. Combines physical and mental engagement: Ball exercises offer a playful way to bring movement, timing and concentration together. Making fitness fun and engaging Ball exercises can be adapted to different fitness levels, making them an accessible way to add variety to a workout. Start slowly, focus on controlled movements and increase the difficulty as your coordination improves.

While such activities can challenge attention and coordination, their effects on memory and other cognitive skills depend on the activity and the individual. They can complement a well-rounded fitness routine that includes regular physical activity, strength training and adequate rest.

Shilpa’s challenge is a reminder that staying active does not always require complicated equipment or elaborate workouts. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple ball and a little practice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.