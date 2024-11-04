Shilpa Shetty teams up with her adorable daughter for a fun yoga session to burn off those Diwali calories: Watch
In a recent Instagram video, Shilpa Shetty shares a fun yoga session with her daughter, aiming to shed those post-Diwali calories.
Diwali may be over but the post-festive weight check can be a bit scary after indulging in all those delicious sweets and traditional treats! Don't fret—Shilpa Shetty is here to help you shed those festive calories. The 49-year-old actress, known for her fitness enthusiasm, frequently shares snippets of her workout routine with her Instagram followers. This time, she has a delightful workout buddy: her adorable daughter, Samisha! Scroll down to see their cute yoga session together. (Also read: Abs are made in kitchen: Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham say secret to fitness is in diet; reveal they don't do ab exercises )
On Monday afternoon, Shilpa treated her followers to a delightful surprise by sharing a video on Instagram, captioned, "The balancing act, Mommy-Daughter Yoga time (Goal: Burning those Diwali calories)." In the reel, Shilpa is seen gracefully practising yoga alongside her daughter. Let's take a closer look and take some fitness tips.
What yoga poses is Shilpa performing?
Shilpa's yoga session includes Surya namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, which is a sequence of twelve Yoga poses that are performed in a flowing manner to create a graceful flow of movement. She begins with Pranamasana (Prayer Pose), transitions through Hastauttanasana (Raised Arms Pose), Uttanasana (Forward Bend), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose), Dandasana (Plank Pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), and Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog), before returning to complete the cycle.
Health benefits of Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, provides numerous benefits for both body and mind. Regular practice enhances flexibility by stretching and strengthening various muscle groups, while also building strength in the core, arms, legs, and back, which improves posture and balance. This flowing sequence increases heart rate and circulation, supporting cardiovascular health and endurance.
Additionally, Surya Namaskar aids in weight loss by burning calories and promotes mental clarity through the combination of breath and movement, which reduces stress and anxiety. It stimulates abdominal organs, aiding digestion and metabolism, and may help regulate hormonal balance for overall well-being. The energizing nature of this practice boosts vitality and combats fatigue, making it a valuable addition to any fitness routine for improved physical health and mental clarity.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.