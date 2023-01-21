Should you drink warm water or room temperature water? Here's what Ayurveda says

Drinking water in sufficient quantities can help improve many aspects of our health. From blood pressure regulation, weight management, better energy levels, digestion to skin and hair health, water plays an integral part in our overall well-being. To sum it up, in Ayurveda, water is considered 'jeevana' (enlivening), 'tarpana' (satiating), 'hladi' (gives joy), 'amrutopama' (like nectar). Apart from how much water we should drink, Ayurveda also has recommendations on the right temperature of the water depending upon our current requirement. In some situations, room temperature water can offer more benefits than warm water and vice versa. (Also read: What is the correct way to drink water? Expert shares tips)

Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post talks in detail about who should drink what kind of water, referring to Ashtanga Hridaya Sutra Sthana.

Dr Radhamony says drinking room temperature water is more beneficial than warm water when one is extremely thirsty or has illnesses like food poisoning. Room temperature water, according to Ayurveda is water that is boiled and cooled down to room temperature.

RULES OF DRINKING WATER AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

Drink your water at room temperature in the following cases:

- After having alcohol

- If you are tired, exhausted or feeling giddy

- If you are extremely thirsty

- If you have been out in the sun

- If you have bleeding disorders

- If you have food poisoning

Warm water has its own role to play and works well in certain conditions. Drinking warm water as per Ayurveda can eliminate symptoms of Kapha dosha and reduces food cravings. It also helps in improving digestion and bringing relief in case of cold and cough.

RULES OF DRINKING WARM WATER

As per Dr Radhamony, drinking warm water is better in these conditions:

- If you have less appetite

- If you have low digestive fire

- If you have throat pain or sore throat

- If you have fever, cough, cold

- If you have aches and pains

- If you have flatulence

