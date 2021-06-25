Shruti Haasan shares glowing, sweaty post Covid-19 workout regime. SEE PICS

Shruti Haasan's super active Instagram feed gives her fans and followers a glimpse into her daily life, whether its sweaty and glowing selfies after her workout regime or her showing fans how she does her own hair and makeup. Taking to her social media feed on Thursday, Shruti shared images from post her workout session, revealing she secretly dances to 90s music.

The south Indian film industry starlet captioned the post, "Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset. I'm obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music -- for hours."





Previously in conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti had shared how she suffered from insomnia from a very young age and so makes sure she gets 8 hours of sleep now using meditative techniques so that she has a routine, saying, "It makes me sound like an aunty but it's just so good for optimal functioning. I was one of those people who would pride myself on saying I am so good even with 5 hours, but it's only when I started forcing myself to get that complete graph of sleep that I have realised my productivity, positivity, and overall health has improved."

Shruti had also shared that because she suffers from PCOS she tries hard to make sure she eats right as she has a tendency to easily put on weight. She had shared, "I have a tendency to put on weight really easily and since I suffer from PCOS I have to be careful. But I have also realised over the years that I need to eat things that make me happy, but I just need to balance it with working out. I never overeat and that’s something that has really helped me." Previously Shruti had shared how she had experimented with several diets often trying to lose weight quickly with crash diets and quick hacks, admitting that she finally realises that sticking to light meals and routine is better than trying to get quick results.