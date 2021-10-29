Shruti Seth gives Yoga workout at home, a twist with chair supported Uttanasana

As the work week comes to an end, all we are looking for are ways to reduce stress, anxiety, depression and fatigue and if you are one of us, actor Shruti Seth is here to sort our fitness woes. Don't want to go to the gym this weekend? Fret not as Shruti has the perfect home workout motivation for us with chair supported Uttanasana, Yoga's Standing Forward Bend asana, that involves leg variations.

Earlier, the diva had treated fans to a similar Yoga twist but it involved variations with hands interlocked behind the back, Gaumukhasana hands and inverted namaste behind the back. This time however, Shruti opted for leg variations as she sweat it out in her living room in the evening.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video which gave fans a glimpse of her robust workout session. Donning a pink sports bra, teamed with a pair of black and white stripe shorts, Shruti accessorised her athleisure look with a smartwatch and pulled back her tresses into a top knot to ace the sporty look.

Supporting a folded chair at her core, Shruti spread her legs, bent over forward to make a triangle with her legs, diagonally tilted chair and ground. She shared in the caption, “Chair supported Uttaanasana with Leg variations Disclaimer: Practice under supervision of a yoga teacher #anotheryogapost #anotheryogapose #yogini #iyengar #fitmom #shruphotodiary (sic).”

Benefits of Uttanasana or Yoga’s Standing Forward Bend:

It not only strengthens the thighs and knees but also stretches the hamstrings, calves and hips. It relieves headache and insomnia by calming the brain and helping relieve stress and mild depression, improves digestion, reduces fatigue and anxiety and helps relieve the symptoms of menopause.

