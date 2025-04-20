Sitting all day at work? Fitness trainer shows 4 exercises 'to undo the damage' for people with desk jobs

When we sit at work the entire day, the back and the spine takes in most of the damage. This can further affect the overall mobility of the body, triggering pain and cramps. One of the founders of Cult.Fit, Rishabh Telang, who is also a fitness trainer, addressed this in an Instagram post on April 16 and wrote, “Carrying groceries, lifting your child and even reaching overhead - your spine does it all. But it’s often neglected and sitting long hours is making it worse.” Also read | Yoga for lower back pain: 5 exercises to strengthen lower back, release stress Rishabh Telang shared four exercises that can be performed at home with just a pillow. (Instagram/@rishabhtelang)

Rishabh shared four exercises that can be performed at home with just a pillow. “Here are 4 exercises you can do to bring strength and stability back into real life,” he added.

4 back exercises to beat sedentary lifestyle

In the first snippet, Rishabh can be seen lying on his stomach on the floor, with his arms stretched holding a pillow. Then he can be seen picking his upper body up, with his arms stretched and performing the routine multiple times.

In the next snippet, Rishabh can be seen performing a variation of the Bridge pose, by holding the pillow in between his knees and then stretching his upper body upwards and then coming down and repeating the routine.

In the third snippet, Rishabh performed a variation of the Russian twist, where he sat on the floor with his legs raised upwards, and parallel to his stomach. Then he held the pillow with his both hands and twisted his body towards his left and then towards his right. This is an intense core routine and can help in improving back strength.

In the last snippet, Rishabh lied on his stomach on a mat and held the pillow near to his glutes. Then he raised his upper body upwards slowly, stretching his back and spine. Also read | Dreaming of a toned back? Fitness trainer shares 8 simple exercises for strong, sculpted body

What are the benefits of lower back exercises?

According to a May 2024 article on Healthline, lower back pain can be triggered by a sedentary lifestyle, repetitive motions, or a pulled muscle. While stretching is not a permanent remedy for back pain, it can provide relief. However, breathing is important during lower back exercises.

“Use your breath as a guide to avoid straining or overdoing it. You should breathe comfortably and smoothly throughout each pose or stretch,” mentioned the article. Also read | Rujuta Diwekar's exercises can help anyone fix back, neck and shoulder pain caused by long hours of sitting: Watch

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.