Dreaming of a toned back? Fitness trainer shares 8 simple exercises for strong, sculpted body

Are you someone who dislikes the bulging love handles preventing you from rocking those backless outfits hanging in your wardrobe? We've got just the right exercise to help tone your back. For anyone aiming for a sculpted back and a stronger spine, adding targeted exercises to your routine is key. Strengthening the back muscles not only improves posture but also boosts overall stability and mobility. (Also read: Fitness expert shares 5 exercises your parents need to do in their 60s for strong knees. All you need is a chair ) Fitness trainer shares top exercises to sculpt your back.(Instagram/@maddiee.liftss)

How to tone your back

Fitness trainer Maddie recently shared her top exercises for a toned back in an Instagram video. Let's check it out and take some notes on how to perfect your back workout. See the full video here.

To achieve a toned back, consider exercises such as bent-over rows, cable pullovers, and assisted pull-ups.(Freepik)

Here’s a breakdown of each exercise Maddie performed:

1. Bent-over rows with barbell: A compound exercise that targets the upper and middle back by pulling a barbell towards your torso while bending down at the hips.

2. One-arm dumbbell row: A single-arm exercise where you pull a dumbbell towards your torso while supporting your body on a bench, focusing on the lats and back muscles.

3. Seated lat pulldown: Done on a machine, you pull a bar down towards your chest, engaging your lats and upper back muscles.

4. Cable pullover: Using a cable machine, this exercise involves pulling a bar or rope from overhead to your thighs, working your lats and shoulders.

5. Lat pulldown: Similar to the seated lat pulldown, it is typically done with different grips (wide, narrow) to target various parts of the back.

6. Assisted pull-ups: A variation of pull-ups with assistance from a machine or resistance band to help you lift your body, focusing on the back and arms.

7. Landmine row: A row variation where one end of a barbell is secured to the floor, and you pull the other end towards you, working the upper back and lats.

8. Single arm lat pulldowns: A unilateral version of the lat pulldown, where one arm pulls the bar at a time, helping to focus on each side of the back individually.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.