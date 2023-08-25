Trauma triggers can make us feel extremely overwhelmed. When we do not have access to a therapist who can make us understand how to address the trauma triggers, we need to learn a few skills that can help us to calm down and feel better. "When you don’t have access to a trauma therapist who can actually work with you to process your trauma, the next best and essential thing is learning how to soothe your triggers. Because you can’t actually have healthy relationships, or stop the cycle of self-blame, or show up effectively to work when you are in a living a life stuck in a trauma response," wrote Therapist Morgan Pommells as she shared a few tips. Skills to soothe trauma triggers before they take over(Pexels)

Breathing with peppermint oil: When we are stuck in a freeze or fawn response, it is best to start breathing with peppermint oil. Peppermint oil, having a strong scent can capture our attention back to the present and bring us back from the trauma trigger.

Wall pushups: The flight or fight response can make us feel that we are trying to escape or push something away. When we do wall pushups, the sensations of pushing against something can make us feel better instantly and also distract us from the trigger.

Shaking or dancing: For all kinds of triggers, a physical movement can help in releasing pent-up energy and bring us back to the present.

Move a single limb: When we are stuck in a freeze response, we should try gently moving a single limb repeatedly can help us gently get back from the isolated feeling.

Belly breathing: When we do deep breathing and move the diaphragm, it activates the relax button in the body and helps us to soothe ourselves from the moment of panic.

Being held by a safe person: When we are held by someone who is safe for us, it creates the sense of being protected – this can help us to address trauma triggers.

