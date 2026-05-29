Skipping meals to lose weight? Fitness expert explains why it may be slowing your progress instead

Many people begin their fitness journey thinking the fastest way to see results is to simply eat less. Skip breakfast, delay lunch, survive on coffee, and somehow expect the body to perform better. Humans really do negotiate with biology like it’s a customer care executive. But the truth is, skipping meals can actually slow down your fitness progress instead of helping it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, fitness expert and director at Multifit, revealed the impact of skipping meals in health.

Skipping meals for weight loss can slow down the progress.(Pexel)

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Deepti said, “Fitness should be looked at holistically. It’s not just about how hard you train. It’s also about recovery, sleep, stress management, movement, and how well you fuel your body every day.”

Slow metabolism

According to Deepti, when you skip meals regularly, your body starts conserving energy instead of using it efficiently. Your metabolism may slow down, workouts can start feeling harder, and recovery often takes longer. You may notice lower energy levels, mood swings, cravings, or difficulty staying consistent with your routine.

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When you skip meals regularly, your body starts conserving energy instead of using it efficiently. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Quick fat loss myth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest misconceptions is that eating less automatically means losing fat faster. In reality, if your body isn’t getting enough nutrients, especially protein, it can begin breaking down muscle for energy. That’s the opposite of what most people want while working towards strength, fat loss, or overall fitness. Unhealthy eating patterns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest misconceptions is that eating less automatically means losing fat faster. In reality, if your body isn’t getting enough nutrients, especially protein, it can begin breaking down muscle for energy. That’s the opposite of what most people want while working towards strength, fat loss, or overall fitness. Unhealthy eating patterns {{/usCountry}}

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“Skipping meals also tends to create unhealthy eating patterns. Many people end up feeling extremely hungry later in the day, leading to overeating or impulsive food choices,” said Deepti. It becomes difficult to maintain balance when your body constantly feels deprived.

Skipping meals also tends to create unhealthy eating patterns. (Unsplash)

What should you do?

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Deepti recommends that instead of skipping meals, focus on building sustainable eating habits. Balanced meals with protein, fibre, healthy fats, and good carbohydrates help maintain energy levels, improve workout performance, and support recovery.

Fitness should feel sustainable, not exhausting. She highlighted that nutrition plays a huge role in overall wellness, which is why nutritional support is important to help members make healthier and more practical food choices as part of their lifestyle.

“Because real fitness is not about starving your body into change. It’s about supporting it consistently enough to grow stronger, healthier, and more capable over time. Strange idea in the age of detox teas and punishment diets, but the body tends to prefer nourishment over chaos,” Deepti told HT Lifestyle.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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