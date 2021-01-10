Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits

If you have no will to dress up in athleisure wear and hit the gym, Sonakshi Sinha is your knight in shining armour as she shows how to get your cardio done at home. Pushing fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home, the Bollywood actor inspired us to perform the cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Sonakshi shared a video that features her silhouette and gives a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a black halter spaghetti top paired with black Yoga pants in some clips and a casual black tee in another, Sonakshi completed her sporty look with a pair of contrasting orange-coloured running shoes.

Pulling back her two braids into two top knots to keep her hair off the face during the rigorous workout session, the diva warmed up first before taking a skipping rope in hand. Standing against the light, Sonakshi skipped the rope while facing in different directions and we are too charged up to not follow.

She captioned the video, “No gym no problem! SKIP. (Not the workout)” sic.

Benefits:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decrease the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

