There are times when mothers cannot be available but their child or newborn babies need to be fed and this can occur at any stage of breastfeeding journey, whether it is in the early stage where the baby is only a few days old or in later stages where the baby is 12 months or older. At any age, in case of being far from the baby before weaning off the infant from nursing, mothers need to express their milk in order to sustain their supply as well as provide milk for the child. Spending time away from your newborn baby? Here's how, when and where you can remove the breast milk (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anuradha Khurana, Consultant OBGY at Daffodils by Artemis in New Delhi, stated, “Spending time away from a child, especially for working moms, can be challenging as well as essential. As a mother, the bond between you and your baby is absolutely precious, and breastfeeding is a significant part of that connection. However, balancing the demands of work and life sometimes becomes difficult which necessitates the periods of separation. Balancing work commitments with breastfeeding can be quite challenging thus, requires careful planning and consideration.”

Khyati Choudhary, Founder of MyBirthSquad, said, “The thought of going back to work after six months and not being able to be with the baby at home can make you emotional and would urge you to rethink your decision of resuming work. But with the right approach you can happily do justice to both the roles. Thanks to the Government of India for giving women the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 to take care of the baby and continue breastfeeding for the first 3- 6 months of life without thinking twice. New moms who are committed to continue their breastfeeding journeys and are career oriented can strike a balance between breastfeeding and work. They can do so without the guilt of not being able to breastfeed the baby.”

How the breast milk needs to be expressed?

Dr Anuradha Khurana suggested, “To start with, removing breast milk can be done through a very common technique called pumping. Investing in a high-quality breast pump is important for efficient milk expression. The timing of pumping sessions should be as per the baby's feeding schedule as closely as possible. Ideally, pumping every 3-4 hours helps in maintaining milk supply and prevents engorgement. Finding a private and comfortable space to pump, perhaps in the workplace or a designated lactation room, allows to have a stress-free pumping experience. For working moms who want to ensure continuous breastfeeding, creating a routine is essential. It is recommended to start pumping a few weeks before returning to work. Doing this helps in building a stash of stored milk, providing a buffer for the initial transition. You can also integrate pumping sessions into the workday, perhaps during breaks or lunchtime. This helps in keeping the milk flowing regular.”

Asserting that consistency is key to maintaining milk supply, she said, “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle further supports breastfeeding efforts. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and get enough rest. All this contributes to adequate milk production. Stress can negatively impact milk supply, so finding ways to manage stress, such as practicing mindfulness or taking brief breaks, is important. Communication with employers is also vital. Openly discussing your breastfeeding needs and requesting for a supportive environment can make the transition back to work smoother. Companies that offer lactation support, including flexible break times and private spaces for pumping, can significantly contribute in making things easier for working mothers.”

To sustain a healthy milk supply, she recommended, “Mothers should pump on a consistent schedule, even during weekends and days off. The principle of supply and demand is applicable here; frequent pumping signals the body to produce more milk. Experimenting with different pumping techniques, such as massage or varying suction levels, can help in extracting more milk efficiently. By investing in a good breast pump, creating a routine, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, asking for lactation support at work and prioritising consistent pumping, working moms can successfully balance their professional commitments while providing their babies with the benefits of breast milk. It's a quite demanding journey, but with determination and implementing the right strategies, mothers can nurture their bond with their child and maintain a thriving milk supply even in the midst of a busy work schedule.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Khyati Choudhary advised some tips for the smooth transition -

Start breast pumping a month before going back to work and start collecting a stash in your fridge.

Ask your employer to give you the liberty of short working hours to begin with or visit your baby in between the work if you live close by.

Avail the facility of Crèche if available within the office premises and breastfeed the baby during the working hours.

Read through the milk storage guidelines.

A compact, handy electric breast pump that can be carried along with you to the office in the bag will make the process easier, quicker and more efficient.

Plan ahead and hire a nanny or help to look after your baby if family members are not available. Expressed or pumped breast milk can be offered to the baby in your absence by the caregiver/nanny.

Make sure your employer knows about your pumping schedule beforehand and gives you breaks in between work to pump and also provide a clean and hygienic place for pumping. Also check the availability of a refrigerator to store expressed breastmilk.

You can breastfeed your baby in the morning and then pump out before you leave for work.

After you return, breastfeed the baby first and continue night breastfeeding to maintain your breastmilk supply.

Maintain your diet and health and continue taking your supplements.

Roghayyeh Bayazi, Lactation Consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Pune, shared -

Some mothers are comfortable with manual expressing but it is mostly dependent on how often they plan to express milk. In the market, there are different types of breast pump that can be used for expressing breast milk and every mother can choose differently according to her condition.

but it is mostly dependent on how often they plan to express milk. In the market, there are different types of breast pump that can be used for expressing breast milk and every mother can choose differently according to her condition. Massage and hot fomentation , if possible, but not mandatary. Manually giving massage and compressing the breast can help empty them. Research has shown that watching the baby's picture or video while pumping can be helpful to express more milk as it reminds of the baby. Even baby's scent like a piece of clothing can help to trigger let-down reflex and good milk ejection.

, if possible, but not mandatary. Manually giving massage and compressing the breast can help empty them. Research has shown that watching the baby's picture or video while pumping can be helpful to express more milk as it reminds of the baby. Even baby's scent like a piece of clothing can help to trigger let-down reflex and good milk ejection. Manual breast pumps are the best option for occasional pumping and lesser in price compared to electric pumps but it takes more effort to operate and it is not a suitable option every woman.

are the best option for occasional pumping and lesser in price compared to electric pumps but it takes more effort to operate and it is not a suitable option every woman. Electric breast pumps are another option available in the market in many models and different companies but functionality is similar. They are small in size and require less physical effort to remove the milk and mostly can be plugged in or are battery operated. This type of pump is a good choice for those women who want to pump regularly and more frequently as it takes lesser time compared to manual ones and it can save the mother's time. So, the right pump needs to be selected before starting to pump. Mothers can carry it to workplace easily. Size of the flange or shield needs to be selected correctly to prevent nipple injury and it needs to cover the entire nipple and areola. Consulting with a lactation consultant can help you with the right size according to your nipple shape as most pumps come with different flange size. Moreover, mothers need society and family support and right place with good privacy to be able to succeed in this process, which would be beneficial for the baby as well as the mother.

When breast milk needs to be expressed?

Roghayyeh Bayazi answered, “There are various reasons for a mother to be far from her baby for a particular time. One of this reason can be returning to job after maternity leaves. In this condition, it is advisable that few weeks before returning to work, start to train the baby as well as herself to get comfortable with the new condition. The baby needs to learn to take the express breast milk from the cup and spoon etc and it would be better if the mother practiced how to express and store the milk. However, according to each mother's condition and how long she will be far from her baby, the frequency of expressing milk is going to be different.”

Where breast milk needs to be expressed?

Roghayyeh Bayazi highlighted, “First, according to law, employers are required to provide appropriate area for lactating employees to pump their milk and they need to consider reasonable time to do it. Mostly, mothers need to express every 2-3 hours in order for better result due to increasing milk secretion and preventing engorgement. Secondly, a mother may take some time to get used to the new condition and try to sustain her milk supply without having her baby around. So, they need emotional support without being under the work pressure.”

She added, “Hand hygiene and sterilization are important parts of pumping because if it does not follow rightly, it can cause contamination in expressed milk. So, there should be clean place in facilities to sterilise all parts of the pump and whatever is used to store the milk before starting to express. Expressed milk can stay 4-6 hours at room temperature and 24 hours in the fridge but it needs to be an airtight container. Finally, every mother needs to choose the right pump with the correct size for pumping and make sure that the expressed breast milk is stored in the right and hygienic way. If employers are not providing facilities for lactating mothers then mothers have a right to demand for it from the supervisor.”

Remember the key is to go with the flow. Slowly and gradually your body will understand the demand of the baby and will adjust with it. This phase is new for you as well as for your baby. Both of you will learn, adjust and create memories together.