Study shows dance classes can alleviate depression in Parkinson's patients

Dancing is fun, inexpensive and can lighten the mood at any time of the day. But dancing is more than that. According to a recent study, it can help people suffering from Parkinson's Disease. The study states that dancing can help lighten the depression that is associated with Parkinson's Disease and can help people deal with the condition better. Also read | Seaweed antioxidants show promise in Parkinson's disease prevention: Research Dancing can help lighten the depression that is associated with Parkinson's disease and can help people deal with the condition better. (Pexels)

According to Joseph DeSouza, an associate professor in the faculty of health at York University and one of the study authors, “I don’t know what it is, but there’s something magical about dancing. Dancing makes people with Parkinson’s feel alive and happy. It proved to be an amazing elixir.”

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 34 dancers, of which 23 people were diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and 11 were healthy participants. Weekly community-based dance classes were organised, and before and after attending the classes, the participants were examined on the Geriatric Depression Scale.

Over a period of eight months, the participants attended the dance classes, and based on the results of the Geriatric Depression Scale, their preintervention to postintervention results improved significantly. Even, emotional regulation was observed to be better. The depression scores of these participants also improved significantly, denoting the positive impact of dance on patients with Parkinson's Disease. Also read | This diabetes drug can slow down worsening of Parkinson's disease

The study authors noted, “This study contributes to an improved understanding of the neural mechanisms that are involved in depression, as well as the beneficial contribution that longitudinal dance interventions have in reducing nonmotor symptoms associated with Parkinson's Disease, particularly in depression symptoms.”

Break into a dance! Study says it can combat depression from Parkinson’s Disease(Pexels)

The study is a wake-up call:

The study was done to understand the impact of dancing on the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease, and how balance, gait and posture can play an important role in managing the condition. Dancing promotes neural plasticity which can help in protecting and healing the brain, and also combatting depression, associated with this condition. Also read | Botox can help to tackle those embarrassing sweaty palms. Here's how palmar hyperhidrosis can pose problems

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.