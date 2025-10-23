Study suggests having your foods and beverages hot for this reason

Do you often eat food cold straight from the fridge? Many people feel sluggish or jittery afterward. When this happens, they instinctively reach for a steaming cup of tea or coffee. You’re not just being moody; science suggests there’s a real reason for this behavior. A steaming cup of a beverage helps with mood. (Picture credit: Freepik )

A study confirms that your favorite hot drink helps regulate emotion and reduces anxiety. The research was published in the British Journal of Nutrition on September 18, 2025. It suggests that the temperature of the drink, more than its ingredients, makes a big difference. Hot beverages can help lower emotional distress and reduce digestive discomfort. Perhaps it’s time to rethink that glass of iced coffee.

What the Study Found

Researchers at San Diego State University studied how food and drink temperatures influence mental and physical health. They examined the responses of over 400 adults in the United States, including both Asian and white participants.

They found that Asian participants who consumed cold foods and drinks reported higher anxiety and insomnia. Separately, White participants who drank hot beverages during winter reported fewer depressive symptoms, insomnia, and digestive discomfort.

The study also noted that sensitivity to cold foods and drinks is higher for those with poor circulation. A common sign of this is frequently cold hands.

Warm food can be digested easily. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What This Means

These findings align with the long-standing, time-tested principles of Traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. Both traditions suggest that warm foods support digestion and comfort mental well-being.

Your gut and brain are connected through the gut-brain axis. This is why slow digestion can affect gut health and trigger anxiety. Cold foods require extra digestive energy, making it harder for the body to absorb nutrients. Furthermore, cold foods are often processed and may lack sufficient nutrition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.