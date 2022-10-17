Sudden cardiac arrest: Warning signs you shouldn't ignore, know the emergency treatment, tips from cardiologist

The recent deaths of a string of celebrities including Raju Srivastava, Sidharth Shukla, singer KK among many others due to sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack has sent shockwaves across the country. As the cardiac deaths rise, health experts have been warning people to keep an eye on the warning signs and also stressing on learning the first aid treatment technique in case somene gets a sudden cardiac arrest or heart attack around you. While cardiac arrest and heart attack look like similar conditions, it is important to know the difference between the two. Heart attack occurs when one of the coronary arteries is blocked and your heart muscles do not get adequate blood supply to function while in case of a sudden cardiac arrest, there is abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness. Sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death if not treated immediately and literally every second counts when a person suffers from it. (Also read: Top lifestyle changes to make after a heart attack)

What is sudden cardiac arrest

"The heart is operated by a complex, inbuilt electrical system that helps in maintaining a healthy heartbeat as it pumps blood across the body. However, many a times, the electrical signals can get blocked or jumbled, causing the heart to beat too quickly. The heart rate might suddenly increase to 300 beats per minute or higher from its typical resting range of 60 to 100 beats per minute. As this happens, the heart muscle quivers and loses its ability to pump blood efficiently (or suddenly stops beating) resulting in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA can affect people of all genders and age groups. There are numerous factors that can contribute to SCA, but no matter the reason, it can turn into a life-threatening event," says Dr P.K. Hazra, Head of Department, Cardiology at AMRI Hospitals, Kolkata.

The difference between sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack

"It is important to realize that a sudden cardiac arrest differs from a heart attack, which happens when one or more of the patient's coronary arteries get blocked. However, an acute heart attack can sometimes trigger an electrical disturbance as its pumping efficiency becomes weak and blood circulation gets low, resulting in a sudden cardiac arrest," says Dr Hazra.

Sudden cardiac arrest: Are there any warning signs?

In India, 60% of the people who get a sudden cardiac arrest succumb to it even before they reach hospital.(Shutterstock)

Around half of all cases of sudden cardiac arrest have preceding symptoms and indications. Some of these are chest pain or discomfort, heart tremors or palpitations, rapid heartbeats, excessive shortness of breath, unexplained fainting, light-headedness, and unusual fatigue.

Risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest

A person at risk of sudden cardiac arrest may or may not showcase symptoms. There are certain factors and conditions that may increase a person’s risk of cardiac arrest. Dr Hazra explains.

• Any person with a history of heart attack is at significant risk of cardiac arrest as it can interfere with the heart’s regular rhythm.

• Family history of heart illness or ailments, such as coronary artery disease, heart rhythm problems, congenital heart defects, heart failure, or cardiomyopathy.

• People with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, sleeping disorders, hypercholesterolemia, and obesity.

• Unhealthy behaviour including smoking, consumption of alcohol, substance abuse, eating unhealthy or junk food, lack of any physical activity.

• People who have started an intense fitness regimen or youngsters with excessive anxiety can also develop an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest: What to do in case of an emergency

Dr Hazra says one should have knowledge of CPR technique which goes a long way in saving a life in case of sudden cardiac arrest. He further lists steps to tackle the emergency.

• In case the patient is not breathing or is only gasping, the bystander must start chest compressions to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It can be done by pushing down at least two inches in the centre of the chest at a rate of 100-120 pushes a minute. Additionally, rescue breaths must be given every 20 to 30 chest compressions. As this is a life-saving skill, the community must be educated on how to resuscitate a person when in need.

• It is advised to use a portable automated external defibrillator (AED) if nearby. The defibrillator device will assess the patient's heart rhythm following chest compressions and determine whether a shock is necessary. Guards and traffic police officers, who are common bystanders, must be instructed on using a portable defibrillator till the time medical help arrives.

Recovery from a sudden cardiac arrest and how to take care of your heart

Dr Hazra says that once the condition of a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest stabilises and all evaluations are done, the doctor might recommend an Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), a battery-operated device that is inserted into the body close to the left collarbone.

"This device constantly monitors the heart rhythm and if it detects a dangerous heart rhythm change, it sends out low or high-energy shocks to reset the heart to a normal rhythm," says the cardiologist.

"Due to a rapid increase in the cases of heart disease ailments, people of all ages must take timely care of their cardiovascular health. Even though prevention is essential, people with existing heart issues must take extra precautions," concludes Dr Hazra.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter