Surgeon advises ‘throwing away your lipstick’ if you find these 2 words on the packaging

A nice, bold lipstick adds instant contrast and oomph to your face, even lifting up your spirits. But the humble cosmetic can sometimes do more harm than good. Lipstick can be the reason behind your delayed periods.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Manan Vora spoke about the bad effects of lipstick in a recent video. “Your lipstick could be the reason your periods are late. If you see these two words on the packaging, throw it away immediately. Many lipsticks, especially cheap or unregulated ones, contain chemicals that can mess with your hormones," he said.

Who are the culprits

He explained, "The biggest culprit is BPA (Bisphenol A), which is found in plastic packaging. This chemical mimics estrogen and can confuse your body's hormonal system. So, here are two words that you should look for and avoid completely: Methyl Paraben and Propyl Paraben. Instead, look for "PPA Free" or "Paraben Free" on the label."

He also provided a list of certifications you may find on the label that you can trust in India. These include, “Ecocert, Cosmos Organic/Natural, USDA organic and Peta India Cruelty Free.”

“Therefore, before you buy your next lipstick, turn it around, read the label, and make sure it's safe. You are encouraged to send this information to your girlfriends who need to know this,” he said in his video.

Are lipstick in general safe to use?

Most dermatologically-tested lipsticks are safe for daily wear. According to Dr Kapoor, these days, many modern formulas include hydrating agents like vitamin E, squalene, or natural oils that are safe to use. However, repeated application, especially without a hydrating base, can cause dryness or irritation in some users. She also claims that a few lipsticks may also have low levels of heavy metals like lead or cadmium in certain products, which is unsafe for your lips in the long run. “That's why I advise using lipsticks from transparent, well-regulated brands and paying attention to how your lips respond," said Dr Rinky Kapoor, Director and Co-Founder of The Esthetic Clinics, in an earlier interview to HT Lifestyle.

Avoid over-applying drying, matte formulas, and always remove lipstick completely at the end of the day. “Healthy lips require more than just choosing the right lipstick, it begins with a protective base, a hydrating, non-irritating balm, to reduce moisture loss and irritation,” she asserts. In addition, Dr Kapoor also recommends gentle exfoliation that helps prevent flaking and improves product application. She also suggests using an overnight lip mask or thick balm to support skin repair. “Also consider SPF-infused lip products to prevent sun-induced pigmentation, which is often overlooked”, said Dr. Rinky.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.