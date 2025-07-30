Can lipstick darken your lips? Dermatologist shares 5 tips to prevent lip pigmentation

Your favourite lipstick's coat surely transforms your makeup into a bombshell look, but this non-negotiable makeup essential (without which no look feels complete) might be doing more harm than good. The colour of lipstick may be stealing the colour of your lips silently, one of the leading factors resulting in lip pigmentation. Lipstick contains some compounds that may make your lips appear dark.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rinky, Dermatologist, Director and Co-Founder, The Esthetic Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle the connection between lip pigmentation and lipstick.

Don't know whether your lips are pigmented or not? Dr Rinky described how it looks, so you can check. She added, “Lip pigmentation is the discolouration or darkening of the skin on our lips, which can look like dark blue or grey patches that may vary in intensity or overall dullness. Think of it as unwanted ‘tattoo-like’ marks that make your lips appear dull and uneven. Unlike the temporary staining from eating berries, this discolouration does not wash off and can significantly impact your confidence.”

Is lip pigmentation natural?

While pigmentation is natural, there's a fine line between natural and concerning pigmentation. Elaborating on the causes, from genetics, ageing to lifestyle habits, Dr Rinky explained, “While some degree of lip darkening can occur naturally due to genetics or ageing, the dramatic increase I am seeing in my practice isn't entirely natural. The primary cause is increased melanin production in the lip tissue, which can be triggered by genetic predisposition, hormonal changes, or environmental factors such as excessive sun exposure and smoking.”

How does lipstick affect lip pigmentation?

Lip pigmentation refers to dark or discoloured lips.(Shutterstock)

The daily swipe of your favourite lipstick may cause long-term damage, as Dr Rinky confirmed a direct connection between lip pigmentation and daily lipstick wear, despite other factors like genetics and age.

She said, “There is definitely a connection. It is true, your favourite lipstick could be slowly darkening your lips. The problem lies in the quality and composition of many commercial lipsticks. Cheap formulations often contain heavy metals like lead and chromium that gradually accumulate in your lip tissue."

Many lipsticks today contain synthetic and chemical compounds that can lead to excess melanin production. "Even worse, many popular brands use harsh fragrances and synthetic dyes that can trigger allergic reactions, leading to inflammation and subsequent darkening. The constant cycle of applying and roughly removing these products creates micro-trauma to the delicate lip skin, prompting your body to produce excess melanin as a defence mechanism,” Dr Rinky warned.

5 tips to avoid lip pigmentation from lipstick

So, does that mean you throw all your lipsticks out the window and eliminate lipstick from your makeup routine? Not at all. Instead, a balanced and informed approach can help you enjoy your favourite shades while minimising the risk of lip pigmentation.

Dr Rinky shared 5 tips that may help in staying better protected against lip pigmentation caused by lipsticks:

1. Invest in quality over quantity:

Buy fewer but better lipsticks.

Look for brands that explicitly mention being free from lead and other such materials.

2. Check the label:

Before buying any lipstick, flip it over and read the ingredients list. Avoid anything with ‘Red Dye 40,’ ‘Yellow Lake 5,’ aluminium compounds, or if you see ‘parfum’ listed without specifying what it contains.

Natural waxes like carnauba and ingredients like vitamin E are better.

3. Practice proper lipstick hygiene:

Never sleep with lipstick on, as prolonged contact can cause irritation and staining.

Always use a gentle, oil-based makeup remover to thoroughly cleanse lips before bedtime, followed by a nourishing lip balm.

4. Apply a protective base:

Use a lip primer or a thin layer of lip balm with SPF before applying lipstick to create a barrier between the product and your lip skin.

This prevents direct contact with potentially harmful ingredients and reduces the risk of staining.

5. Limit matte and long-wearing formulas:

While these products offer excellent staying power, they can be extremely drying and may contain higher concentrations of pigments that can stain lips.

If you must use them, ensure thorough removal and intensive moisturising afterwards.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.