Sussanne Khan works on her core and leg strength with ‘Rotating Jumps’| Watch

Used in martial arts for warm-ups, rotational jumps help improve core and leg strength and Sussanne Khan was seen working out to improve the same under lockdown this weekend. Motivating fans towards a fitter lifestyle as we spend another year under Covid-19 lockdown, Sussanne gave an inspiring glimpse of her weekend workout as she developed strength, power, speed and agility with rotational jumps exercise which also improves a martial artist’s ability to turn quickly in order to handle an opponent.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video which gave the netizens a sneak-peek into her rigorous exercise session. Donning a white spaghetti top that matched her hair band and her pair of sneakers, Sussanne teamed it with a pair of grey half-tights.

Tying a weight on each leg, Sussanne pulled back her hair into a low bun and completed her look with a pair of black uplift training gloves. Standing on a Yoga mat before a mirror, Sussane worked out to Depeche Mode’s song, Enjoy The Silence.

She captioned the video, “RotatingJumps convert to energy ... “All I ever wanted, All I ever needed

Is here in my arms Words are very unnecessary They can only do harm.. Enjoy the silence. “ Thank you @depechemode You guys still so incredible ..your songs are what I grew up on #depechemode #enjoythesilence #trainforyourbrain (sic).”

Method:

Assume an athletic stance and lower your body into quarter squat position while keeping your knees behind your toes when squatting. Fully extend your ankles, knees and hips and explode up into a jump.

Rotate your body 180 degrees in air and land softly in athletic position in quarter squat with hips back and hold for one count.

Repeat jump, rotating in opposite direction to return to start position but don’t use arms to rotate. Repeat for specified reps, usually 2x8-12.

Benefits:

Rotational jumps are a plyometric exercise which is a training that not only uses the stretch shortening cycle (SSC) to generate quick, powerful pre-stretch or counter-movements but also uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power. They are powerful aerobic exercises which help develop one’s body strength, power, speed, endurance and agility that are useful for virtually any sport.

This in turn improves the physical performance and ability to do different activities. It gives our cardiovascular system a good workout since it tends to elevate our heart rate and respiration rate.

Precautions:

All stretches and exercises should initially be supervised by your physical trainer or a trained instructor so as to prevent injuries and to ensure utilising the proper technique.

