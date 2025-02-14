Swipe right for love, swipe left for self-esteem? Dating apps affect body image, mental health; tips to regain control

Dating apps have revolutionised the way we connect, with around 350 million users worldwide and an estimated annual revenue surpassing US$5 billion. In Australia, nearly half (49%) of adults have tried online dating and 27% have dabbled in it at some point. Is Online Dating Killing Your Confidence? Here’s How to Use Dating Apps Without Losing Your Sanity!(Image by Freepik)

While many users find romance, companionship or even lifelong partners, not all experiences are positive. A recent systematic review suggested that dating apps might come with hidden costs—particularly when it comes to body image, mental health and overall well-being.

Key findings

A team of researchers analyzed 45 studies examining the relationship between dating app usage and issues related to body image, mental health and overall well-being. The majority of these studies were conducted in Western countries like the US, UK and Australia, with most published after 2020.

Of the studies analyzed:

29 focused on mental health and well-being,

22 examined body image concerns,

Some explored both topics,

85% (19 out of 22) found significant negative associations between dating apps and body image, while nearly half (14 out of 29) linked app usage to mental health struggles such as depression, anxiety and low self-esteem. The studies identified patterns of body dissatisfaction, disordered eating and a greater tendency for users to compare themselves negatively to others.

Getting rejected on dating apps (like getting no matches at all) can make the users severely underconfident.(Shutterstock)

However, a key limitation is that most studies were cross-sectional—meaning they measured data at one point in time rather than tracking long-term effects. This left the question open: Do dating apps cause these struggles or are those already facing self-esteem and mental health issues more likely to use them?

Why might dating apps impact mental health and body image?

Dating apps, much like social media, are highly image-focused where users primarily engage with profiles based on appearance before they even consider personality traits, interests or values. This emphasis on looks can lead to self-objectification—where individuals start viewing their worth, primarily through the lens of their physical appearance.

For many, this creates a cycle of scrutiny, body dissatisfaction and even body shame. The competitive and often superficial nature of these platforms can intensify these issues.

Then there is rejection—an unavoidable part of online dating. Whether it is the sting of not getting matches, outright discrimination or hurtful comments, frequent rejection can chip away at self-esteem.

Stop falling into the trap of endless swiping on dating apps.(Pexels)

If rejection is tied to appearance, it can further fuel insecurities about body image. Additionally, the swipe-based, game-like nature of dating apps can make them addictive where users may keep scrolling in search of validation, even when the experience is taking a toll on their well-being.

What can be done?

For app developers:

Dating app platforms have a responsibility to create safer and healthier online environments. Some potential steps include:

Reducing the emphasis on profile pictures and encouraging deeper user engagement beyond appearances,

Increasing moderation of discriminatory behavior and harassment,

Implementing features that promote mental well-being, such as mindfulness reminders or built-in break prompts.

The Australian government is already stepping in with a new code of conduct, set to be enforced from April 1, aimed at curbing discrimination and abuse on dating platforms.

For users:

If you are using dating apps, here are some ways to cultivate a healthier experience:

Choose profile pictures that reflect your personality and interests, rather than focusing solely on appearance. Group photos or images that highlight hobbies can help create a more authentic connection.

Engage in positive interactions. Swipe thoughtfully and engage in conversations that align with your values.

Block and report abusive or discriminatory users. Protect your space and peace of mind.

Take breaks. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, dejected, or reliant on apps for validation, stepping away—even temporarily—can be beneficial.

While dating apps offer exciting opportunities to meet new people, they also present challenges that can impact self-esteem and mental health. By making mindful choices—both as users and as a society—we can work towards creating a more positive online dating culture. After all, finding love (or just a great conversation) shouldn’t come at the cost of self-worth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.