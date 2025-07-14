How Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi lost 16 kg in a month with just ‘45-minute daily run’

Dilip Joshi, widely recognised as Jethalal from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shed 16 kilograms in just 45 days. Interestingly, the 57-year-old actor shared didn't rely on intense gym sessions or fad diets. Instead, he followed a simple, disciplined routine to achieve his impressive transformation. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s insane fitness routine for Ramayana includes mid-air callisthenics, clap pull-ups, hiking and more ) Taarak Mehta star Dilip Joshi loses 16kg in 45 days with daily running routine. (Instagram)

How Dilip Joshi lost 16 kgs in 45 days

Unlike his on-screen persona, Jethalal, who enjoys indulging in fafda-jalebi and other treats, Dilip embraced a more disciplined and health-focused lifestyle in real life. In a 2023 interview with Mashable India, he revealed that his impressive weight loss wasn't the result of fad diets or drastic measures but came from a simple routine: just a 45-minute workout each day.

The veteran actor shared that he shed 16 kilograms in just one and a half months. While working a regular office job at the time, Joshi made it a habit to run daily on his way back home, proving that consistency and simple habits can lead to significant results.

Dilip recalled his simple yet dedicated fitness routine. "I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and then go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months," he shared.

Joshi revealed that his motivation for the weight loss was a film role. He stayed consistent with his routine to prepare for his character as a scientist in the 1992 Gujarati film Hun Hunshi Hunshilal, which required him to achieve a toned physique.

Can running help you lose weight?

Running is considered one of the most effective ways to burn more calories than you consume, which plays a key role in weight loss. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Biomechanics found that running not only burns more calories per minute compared to walking but also engages multiple muscle groups, including the core, legs, and back, making it an efficient full-body workout. The study further noted that running enhances post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), meaning your body continues to burn calories even after you've stopped running.