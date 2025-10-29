Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach says this is why you can't stick to your diet: ‘The only time you can't do it is when…’

Do you often start a diet with the aim of being healthy and fit, but end up failing to follow through? You are not alone. Often, people struggle to maintain a diet, and mostly, as fitness coach Siddhartha Singh notes, it is because they do not prioritise sustainability in their nutrition plans. The only time when you can’t stick to a diet is when it is not sustainable. (Freepik)

In an Instagram video shared on October 29, the fitness coach, who has also trained actor Tamannaah Bhatia, shared the main reason why people struggle to stick to their diet.

‘The only time when you can’t stick to a diet is when…’

The video begins with Siddhartha relaying an anecdote about a client who struggled to adhere to a diet consistently. When asked why they could not stick to the plan, it was revealed that it only consisted of various juices, including orange juice in the morning, lauki (bottle gourd) juice in the afternoon, and karela (bitter gourd) juice in the evening.

The fitness coach confessed that he was spellbound after listening to his client's diet plan. “I was like, 'That's it. That was your diet?', and I said, 'No wonder you could not stick to it. That's not even food. That's literally liquid'.”

So, why did her diet fail? According to the fitness coach, diets fail only when they are unrealistic, not sustainable, or overly restrictive, such as crash diets that eliminate entire food groups indefinitely.

He stressed, “The only time you cannot stick to a diet is when it is not sustainable, when it is a crash diet. Something like, 'Let's leave carbs' or 'Let's not have sugar for the rest of our lives'…If it sounds like something that is not doable while saying it to 10 people, it is probably something you will not be able to do.”

Sustainability is the key. (Google Gemini)

‘Nothing is wrong with you…’

Furthermore, the fitness coach emphasised that nutrition should be something you can look at and tell yourself, “Hey, I can do this for the rest of my life.” Additionally, if you've established a solid nutrition plan, you're in a good place.

He added, “But if it's something like lauki juice, karela juice, and orange juice, and then nothing else, it is probably going to make you miserable, not make you stick to it.”

Siddhartha stressed that this will further lead to a toxic cycle where you will question yourself. “You're going to be like, 'Okay, I can't stick to diets. There's something wrong with me. Maybe it's my metabolism.' No, nothing is wrong with you. So, find a nutrition plan that's structured, sustainable, and you'll get amazing results in due time,” he added.

