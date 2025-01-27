The impact of thyroid disorders on fertility and pregnancy: Doctor explains

Thyroid disorders are observed to have been rampant in women, that can significantly affect their reproductive health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Archana Juneja, consultant, endocrinologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai said, “Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is more common in women. Common symptoms are weight gain, fatigue, dry skin, hair fall and irregular or heavy menses. Hypothyroidism is also associated with disturbance in ovulation and can lead to infertility. All patients undergoing fertility treatment should be checked for thyroid disorders, as it is a simple treatable cause of infertility.” Also read | Here's why a large number of women in their 20s are experiencing hypothyroidism "Hypothyroidism is also associated with disturbance in ovulation and can lead to infertility," said Dr Archana Juneja.(Unsplash)

Impact of hypothyroidism on fertility and pregnancy:

"Uncontrolled hypothyroidism in the mother can lead to various problems in both mother and fetus. It increases the risk of miscarriages, threatened abortions and early pregnancy bleeding. High maternal TSH, especially in the first, can lead to IQ impairment, hearing difficulties and some congenital anomalies in the baby, which are all completely preventable with simple maternal thyroxine supplementation. For women who have hypothyroidism and are on treatment, it is recommended to keep their pre-conception TSH under 3 and increase their dose by 25% as soon as they test positive for pregnancy," explained Dr. Archana Juneja.

Thyroid health can directly affet a woman's reproductive health.(Unsplash)

How hyperthyroidism can affect fertility and pregnancy:

“Hyperthyroidism (overactive gland) is less common, but it also creates significant fertility issues in women. Women who are on meds for hyperthyroidism are recommended to closely follow up with their endocrinologist to adjust their meds to a minimum safe dose before conception and during pregnancy,” added the endocrinologist.

Prevention tips to follow:

"It is important to remember that women with thyroid disorders can conceive, carry healthy pregnancies and deliver healthy babies when their thyroid levels are kept under control. Irrespective of mother's thyroid condition, it is recommended to do a thyroid screening blood test for all newborn babies for early detection of congenital hypothyroidism, which is a preventable cause of mental retardation," added the doctor.

