The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez aces bicep curls, battle ropes workout

The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez makes jaws drop with his new fitness videos and his bicep curls and battle ropes workout is all the exercise motivation we need to brush aside mid-week blues
The Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez aces bicep curls, battle ropes workout  (Instagram/taylorzakharperez)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 03:44 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Always the one to make fans drool over his chiselled body, Hollywood actor and The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez once again left us awestruck as he gave a glimpse of his intense exercise session that included  bicep curls and battle ropes workout. Making jaws drop, Taylor was seen lifting heavy dumbbells in his new fitness video along with nailing robust battle ropes an that is all the fitness motivation we need to brush aside mid-week blues.

Taking to his Instagram handle's story feature, the handsome hunk shared two videos that gave fans a glimpse of his workout session as he sweat it out in the gym. The videos featured him donning a casual black, round neck, half sleeves T-shirt teamed with a pair of shorts and a pair of grey sneakers to ace the athleisure game.

 

Taylor Zakhar Perez performs bicep curls at the gym   (Instagram/taylorzakharperez)
Lifting the dumbbell to his shoulder-length with alternate hands, Taylor captioned the video, “Up. Today (sic).” This was followed by a video of him holding a rope in each hand and performing battle rope exercise.

Taylor Zakhar Perez performs battle ropes workout at the gym   (Instagram/taylorzakharperez)

 

Benefits:

Apart from building muscle size, boosting athletic performance and facilitating daily activities, bicep curls build strength in the upper arm, train shoulder to be more stable and teaches the practitioner’s core to engage. The exercise targets and stimulates the growth of the brachialis and brachioradialis which are the biceps muscles at the front of the upper arm and the lower arm and give sculpted arms.

Bicep curls can make one better at other workouts as it involves flexing or bending the elbow which is a movement used in a lot of other upper body exercises. It can be performed in the comfort of one’s home to give a solid workout to the biceps, isolate them, achieve toned or lean muscles and also has tremendous effect towards weight loss by cutting down the fat in the upper arms.

Battle ropes blast fat and is a useful exercise tool for those looking to lose weight. It sculpts and tones upper body muscles like the shoulder muscles including the deltoids and rhomboids, the upper and lower back muscles, the arm muscles and also grip, increase mobility and train imbalances and endurance while jumps and lunges during battle ropes can train the hip and leg muscles, especially the glutes.

