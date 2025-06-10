The many benefits of rosemary: Secret to brain health is hiding in your kitchen

Rosemary, the aromatic herb native to the Mediterranean, has long been a staple in kitchens around the world. However, a recent study led by Dipa Kamdar from Kingston University reveals that rosemary’s benefits go far beyond its culinary appeal. This powerful herb plays a vital role in supporting brain health, reducing inflammation, and enhancing immune function. Also read | Looking for hair growth solution? Try rosemary oil; doctor reveals this simple herb oil is the go-to for thicker hair The benefits of rosemary transcend the culinary charm.(Freepik)

The many benefits of rosemary:

According to multiple studies, rosemary has been associated with healthy brain function. One study associated rosemary to decreased risk of Alzheimer's. According to a study conducted by the researchers at Northumbria University, participants who inhaled rosemary’s scent performed better in memory tasks than the ones who performed the same tasks in an unscented environment.

Even historically, rosemary had been associated with better brain functioning. It is believed that in ancient Greece and Rome, students used rosemary to improve concentration and memory.

Rosemary has calming effects on the brain.(Unsplash)

How rosemary works on the brain?

Blood circulation: Rosemary helps in stimulating blood circulation in the brain, which helps in delivering more blood and nutrients that can improve mental clarity.

Calming properties: The aroma of rosemary is believed to have calming properties that can help in reducing anxiety and stress. It also helps in inducing better sleep. Lower stress can help in better memory retention and clarity.

Cognitive performance: 1,8-cineole, a compound found in rosemary, helps in preventing the breakdown of acetylcholine, a brain chemical that facilitates learning and memory. By protecting and preserving acetylcholine, rosemary can help in supporting cognitive functioning, especially in older adults.

Antioxidants: Oxidative stress can cause damage to brain cells, that can affe4ct cognitive functioning. Rosemary is packed with antioxidants that can prevent this process.

Health-enhancing effects: Rosemary is loaded with carnosic acid, an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent that helps in shielding brain cells from harm.

Beyond brain health: rosemary’s health effects go beyond the brain. It also helps in easing digestion, relieving bloating and reducing inflammation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.