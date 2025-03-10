The weakness you are feeling could be from anaemia, this test can help you diagnose it

Feeling weak lately but can't figure out the reason behind it? Do you know it could be the very common anaemia? Your fatigue could mean something worse. Here’s what to do!(Image by Pexels)

Anaemia is diagnosed when there is a low red blood cell count, typically reflected in haemoglobin levels. Haemoglobin is the primary protein in red blood cells responsible for oxygen transport throughout the body.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahadeva Swamy, Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospital in Goa, shared, “Common symptoms include fatigue and shortness of breath. Approximately 10% of the adult population is affected by anaemia, with women being particularly at risk due to blood loss from menstruation and increased blood demands during pregnancy. Older adults also face a higher risk, primarily due to chronic conditions such as kidney disease."

Let's know it better:

Types of anaemia

Anaemia is categorised into three broad groups:

Blood loss-related anaemia

Anaemia due to decreased or faulty red blood cell production

Anaemia caused by red blood cell destruction

Less haemoglobin in your red blood cells causes iron-deficiency anaemia, the most common type of anaemia.(Pixabay)

Could a simple blood test save your life?

Dr Mahadeva Swamy said, “A Complete Blood Count (CBC) is the primary diagnostic test, but further investigations such as blood smear analysis, reticulocyte count, and bone marrow biopsy may be required.”

According to him, treatment depends on the underlying type of anaemia. Dr Mahadeva Swamy informed, “Iron-deficiency anaemia is treated with iron supplementation, while vitamin B12 and folate deficiency anaemia requires respective vitamin supplementation. Aplastic anaemia and bone marrow failure syndromes may need more intensive treatment, including medications, blood transfusions, Anti-Thymocyte Globulin (ATG) therapy, or bone marrow transplantation.”

Iron content in dates can increase the number of erythrocytes thereby increasing haemoglobin levels. Dates are one of the fruits that contain iron (Fe) which is enough to match the needs of iron (Fe), vitamin C, vitamin B complex and folic acid that can help the formation of red blood cells. Consuming the dates can help improve the formation of red blood cells and prevent anaemia.(Pixabay)

He added, “Autoimmune haemolytic anaemia often requires immunosuppressant’s, while anaemia due to blood loss may necessitate surgical intervention to identify and stop the bleeding.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.