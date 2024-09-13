This morning, avoid using your phone; beware of these harmful effects of screen

Most of us have the habit of checking our phones right after we wake up. This also happens because a lot of us put our morning alarms in our phones – in the process of switching off the alarms when we wake up, we get into the cycle of checking our texts, notifications and our social media profiles. This can affect our health significantly. Mindless scrolling in the morning hampers our performance throughout the day, and also steals our morning hours that can be put to healthy use instead. Mindless scrolling in the morning hampers our performance throughout the day, and also steals our morning hours that can be put to healthy use instead. (Unsplash)

Here are some of the harmful effects of using phone in the morning that we should be aware of:

Harmful effects on mental health:

When we mindlessly scroll through our mails, social media and text messages in the morning, it can cause symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Looking at the news right after waking up in the morning can also lead to signs of depression.

Harms our mental performance:

Mornings should be utilised in enhancing physical, mental and emotional strength. However, when we use the hours in responding to messages and mails, we consume a lot of useless information in the process that can hamper the plan for the rest of the day.

It makes us react, not respond:

When we check our work texts and mails right after waking up, it makes us get into the reactive mode. This can make us feel overwhelmed throughout the day. We fail to respond in a healthy way, and instead end up reacting to everything.

Worsens the addiction:

Screen addiction is real, and when we get into the habit of checking our phones right after waking up in the morning, it enhances our addiction to our phones and makes it worse. When we subconsciously reach out for the phone right after waking up, we give it control and get sucked into it.

Tips to break the pattern:

We should create a mindful environment where we get ample time in the morning to enhance physical and mental wellbeing. From practicing yoga or meditation to journaling or going for a morning walk, we can take our attention away from the screens and boost our wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.