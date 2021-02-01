Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates

After giving us a glimpse of her fitness goal for 2021 which includes working on her core strength with Pilates, Tisca Chopra was back to serving some Monday motivation with her latest workout video from the gym. From jack rabbit long stretch on Pilates reformer to working out with a magic circle, the Bollywood diva nailed some hard core exercises on “manic Monday” and we are super charged to hit the grind this work week.

Taking to her social media handle, Tisca shared a video featuring her in a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of camouflage trousers and a pair of Ballerina shoes to aid the footwork during her rigorous exercise session. Pulling back her hair into a comfortable top knot, Tisca aced the athleisure look as she bent forward and balanced her body on one foot while moving the panel of the reformer with her other foot.

This was followed by toning the upper back which is the fast way to better posture. Lying on her stomach with her chest just past the edge of the long box, Tisca was seen holding on the reformer bar pulling herself towards it while lifting her head and chest. This made the long box slide forward and backward as and when she pulled and pushed during the reps.

The exercise was followed by Tisca sitting straight on the long box in a chair position and using straps as an accessory. Pulling the straps towards her hips, first with one hand and then with both, Tisca made the long box slide forward and backward with her weight on it.

Standing on the reformer, the diva held up a magic circle before her at eye level and balanced herself on one foot while moving the panel of the reformer with her other foot, keeping her arms outstretched.

Lying down on her back, a reformer machine, Tisca then placed her head on the head rest and feet on the foot bar of the two springs attached through long straps. Keeping her legs straight while holding onto the bars for support, Tisca inhaled while pulling the springs downwards and exhaled while taking her legs upwards together.

The last exercise was squatting with the help of the accessory straps. “Monday done right .. #Harder #Better #Faster #Stronger #mondaymotivation #monday #manicmonday (sic),” Tisca shared in the caption.

Are you motivated to workout this evening?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter