It is imperative for individuals of all age groups, especially the younger generation, to exercise extreme caution regarding their well-being and promptly abandon any form of tobacco consumption as health experts highlight that tobacco consumption can raise the chances of head and neck cancers given that with more than 2 to 3 lakh patients being diagnosed per year, the incidence of head and neck cancers has increased to 50 to 60 per cent in tobacco chewers. In India, there is great worry that young adults are hooked to tobacco use in the form of cigarettes and chewables and are strongly addicted to them moreover, there are also other products such as waterpipe tobacco, cigars, cigarillos, roll-your-own tobacco, pipe tobacco, bidis and khenis and smokeless tobacco products which are widely used across the country. Tobacco consumption increases the risk of head and neck cancers in youngsters (File Photo)

Everything you need to know about head and neck cancers:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Khanna, Consultant Head Neck Cancer Surgery at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, shared, “Head and neck cancer includes several types of cancer that usually begin in the cells lining the mouth, throat (pharynx), or voice box (larynx). This type of cancer leads to higher mortality and morbidity rates. In the oral cavity, this cancer can result in the presence of a non-healing sore that appears either white or red on the gums, tongue, or mouth lining. Additionally, swelling in the jaw, abnormal bleeding or pain in the mouth, and a lump or thickening can indicate potential issues.”

He revealed, “Denture-related problems may also arise. When it impacts the pharynx, one may face respiratory and vocal challenges, the formation of a lump or thickened area, impaired ability to chew or swallow food, a persistent feeling of an obstruction in the throat, enduring throat pain that doesn't subside, as well as discomfort in the ears such as pain, ringing or difficulty in hearing. Cancer in the larynx can lead to discomfort while swallowing and ear pain. If cancer in the sinuses and nasal cavity causes persistent sinus blockage, unresponsive sinus infections, nosebleeds, headaches, eye swelling and pain, toothaches, and difficulties with dentures. Tobacco consumption is known to be the culprit behind this cancer.”

Understanding the correlation between tobacco consumption and head and neck cancers:

Dr Deepak Khanna explained, “Tobacco products contain cancer-causing substances known as carcinogens. The use of any form of tobacco can elevate the chances of developing head and neck cancer, a prevalent malignancy leading to fatalities. Surprisingly, even exposure to second-hand smoke can put individuals at risk for this type of cancer. The introduction of harmful chemicals into the body through tobacco usage can inflict damage on the DNA within cells, eventually resulting in the formation of cancerous cells. Moreover, the throat, mouth and airways are particularly susceptible to these detrimental effects as they are directly exposed to smoke or tobacco during usage. Consequently, all varieties of tobacco consumption pose an increased risk for head and neck cancer.”

He concluded, “People should leave this deathful wish of consuming tobacco to save themselves and their families. Quit smoking and opt for smoking cessation therapy to avoid this cancer. Passive smoking is not recommended, so don’t be around people who smoke too often. Head-neck cancers in case one gets them start as a lump or bump in the neck or a non-healing ulcer in the mouth or throat. Such lesions should be immediately addressed by a head-neck cancer surgeon who is the best surgeon to diagnose and treat them. So please show it to the head-neck oncologist without any delay to avoid causing harm. The government of India should ban tobacco in chewable and all other forms to save lives.”