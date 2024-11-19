Top 3 healthy snacks for people with diabetes; check doctor's list of best foods and drinks to add to your diet

There are plenty of diabetes-friendly snacks: Snacks that contain protein and fibre, are low in added sugar and unhealthy fats, and are made with whole grains. To learn exactly what people with diabetes should be looking for in snacks and other foods and drinks to meet their unique nutritional needs, we asked Dr Richa Chaturvedi, senior consultant, endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, to share a list of healthy snacks they should keep on hand. Also read | Demystifying diabetes: Different types, their causes, signs and symptoms, treatments and tips to manage them Makhana (fox nuts) roasted with a small amount of ghee and spices makes for a perfect low-carb snack that's rich in minerals and satisfyingly crispy.(Indiaphile)

Healthy snacks for people with diabetes

According to Dr Richa Chaturvedi, “Roasted chana (chickpeas) is an excellent snack choice, providing protein, fiber, and a satisfying crunch without causing significant blood sugar spikes. Dhokla, made from fermented lentils and chickpea flour, is another nutritious option when prepared with minimal oil, as the fermentation process helps lower its glycemic index. Makhana (fox nuts) roasted with a small amount of ghee and spices makes for a perfect low-carb snack that's rich in minerals and satisfyingly crispy.”

Diabetes-friendly foods to add to your diet

In terms of main dishes, Dr Richa Chaturvedi says dal preparations, especially those made with whole moong, masoor, or toor dal, provide excellent protein and fibre content.

She says, “These can be paired with cauliflower rice or small portions of millet instead of regular rice to reduce carbohydrate intake. Paneer-based dishes are particularly beneficial as paneer is high in protein and low in carbs. A simple paneer tikka or paneer bhurji made with minimal oil can be both satisfying and blood sugar-friendly. Vegetable preparations like bharwa bhindi (stuffed okra), methi sabzi (fenugreek leaves), or baingan bharta (roasted eggplant) are fiber-rich options that help maintain stable glucose levels.”

Drinks to consume if you have diabetes

Whether you are team sweet or savoury, reaching for a nutritious drink can help you combat hunger pangs if you have diabetes. For beverages, options like buttermilk (chaas) spiced with cumin and curry leaves, or masala chai made with diabetic-friendly sweeteners can be enjoyed, according to Dr Richa Chaturvedi.

"Raita prepared with cucumber, roasted cumin, and fresh mint provides probiotics while helping to slow down carbohydrate absorption when consumed with meals," she says, adding, "When craving something sweet, small portions of sugar-free kheer made with ragi (finger millet) or phirni prepared with almond milk and sugar alternatives can satisfy the sweet tooth without compromising blood sugar control. Remember to control portions and monitor individual responses to these foods."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.