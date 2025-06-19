Travel crib for babies: Top 8 multipurpose picks that are comfortable and portable

Travelling with a newborn is no less than a task. And a hectic and stress-free travel means travelling means you keep a travel crib with you to carry your little one. Compact, cosy, and easy to carry, today’s travel cribs blend smart design with baby-safe comfort, creating a familiar haven wherever you roam. 8 best travel cribs for your little ones(Pexels)

It’s not just a portable bed; it’s a piece of home that moves with you. From hotel rooms to beach cottages, a great travel crib transforms any stop into a secure sanctuary. Get ready to travel smart, sleep soundly, and explore freely.

Loading Suggestions...

The R for Rabbit Hop A Little Baby Cot is a stylish and multifunctional baby cot designed to ensure your baby’s comfort and safety. With smooth gliding wheels and a gentle rocking function, it offers a cosy sleep environment. This crib is made with durable materials and certified for safety, and can be used as a cot, cradle, or play area.

Specifications Suitable for: 0–3 years Material: Premium quality wood Features: Rocking function, lockable wheels, adjustable mattress height Safety: EN certified Portability: Foldable and easy to store Assembly: Tool-free, quick setup Dimensions: Approx. 100 x 60 x 80 cm Click Here to Buy R for Rabbit Hop A Little Baby Cot Bedside Bassinet for Kids | 4 Level Height Adjustment Crib with Breathable Mesh for 0 to 12 Months Infant Weight Capacity Upto 20kgs (Dark Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot adapts to your baby’s growing needs with versatile configurations. Use it as a crib, bedside sleeper, playpen, or toddler bed. Its breathable mesh sides, sturdy frame, and height adjustability enhance both safety and comfort. With wheels for mobility and an anti-reflux positioning feature, it blends innovation with thoughtful design, making parenting easier day and night.

Specifications Age range: 0–3 years Material: Pine wood & breathable mesh Modes: Crib, co-sleeper, playpen, toddler bed, rocking cradle, storage mode Height adjustability: Multiple levels Safety: Certified non-toxic finish Extra features: Reflux adjustment, lockable wheels Dimensions: Approx. 110 x 65 x 85 cm Click Here to Buy CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot, Crib, Cradle Portable All-Mesh Bassinet with Multi-Purpose Tray,Wheels, Storage Basket, and 6 Height Adjustments, Easy Assembly for Newborns- Charcoal Grey

Loading Suggestions...

The LuvLap Sunshine Baby Playpen offers a vibrant, safe, and spacious area for babies to play and rest. Built with soft, padded edges and breathable mesh sides, it ensures visibility and ventilation. Its foldable design and carry bag make it ideal for travel. With engaging toy attachments and a cushioned base, it keeps your baby entertained and secure whether at home or on the go.

Specifications Age group: 6 months to 3 years Material: Durable polyester & mesh Safety: Soft padded corners and stable structure Portability: Foldable with carry bag Features: Toy bar, padded mattress Weight capacity: Up to 15 kg Dimensions: Approx. 100 x 70 x 75 cm Click Here to Buy LuvLap Sunshine Baby Playpen Playard/Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Convertible Crib- (Orange/Green/Blue)

Loading Suggestions...

The 5 in 1 Infant Newborn Baby Crib is a multifunctional cot crafted for growing infants. It transforms seamlessly into a bedside sleeper, cradle, playpen, toddler bed, and study table. Its sturdy build, adjustable height, and lockable wheels ensure long-term use and convenience. The ergonomic design supports your child’s sleep and developmental needs while saving space in your home.

Specifications Material: Solid wood with safe finish Functions: Crib, cradle, co-sleeper, play area, study desk Safety: EN71 certified Height settings: Multiple levels Wheels: With brakes for safety Dimensions: Approx. 120 x 65 x 85 cm Age range: 0–5 years Click Here to Buy 5 in 1 Infant Newborn Baby Crib,Bedside Sleeper,Baby Bassinet,Bedside Cribs with Mattress,Portable Travel Crib

Loading Suggestions...

The Joie Roomie Glide Baby Cot offers a secure, snug sleeping space right next to your bed. With smooth glide motion and adjustable height, it promotes bonding while enabling independent sleep. Mesh side panels provide ventilation and visibility. It easily secures to any adult bed, making night feeds and soothing simpler. Ideal for co-sleeping, it offers both safety and convenience.

Specifications Age suitability: Birth to 9 kg Material: Lightweight aluminium frame, mesh sides Glide function: Smooth side-to-side motion Height: 11 adjustable positions Safety: Secure strap attachment to adult bed Portability: Foldable design Dimensions: Approx. 98 x 68.5 x 66–81 cm Click Here to Buy Joie Roomie Glide Baby Cot - Light Weight Aluminum Frame Baby Crib with 11 Height Adjustments and Double Mesh Windows (Birth to 9 kg)

Loading Suggestions...

The Cowiewie Bassinets Baby Bedside Sleeper is crafted to support restful sleep and parent-baby bonding. It features a detachable side for co-sleeping and height adjustability to align with the parent’s bed. Mesh sides enhance breathability and supervision. Its stable base, soothing rocking mode, and gentle aesthetics make it a reliable and stylish addition to your nursery.

Specifications Suitable for: Newborn to 6 months Material: Aluminium & mesh fabric Modes: Stationary & rocking Height levels: 6 adjustable positions Side panel: Zippered drop-down for co-sleeping Features: Breathable mesh, soft mattress Dimensions: Approx. 95 x 55 x 80 cm Click Here to Buy Cowiewie Bassinets Baby Bedside Sleeper for Infants with Storage Basket, Bassinet for Newborn, Adjustable Bedside Crib,Travel Bag Included

Loading Suggestions...

The Kinderkraft Baby Crib is a sleek and adaptable cot designed for comfort, safety, and mobility. It doubles as a bedside sleeper and a stand-alone cot. Featuring breathable mesh sides, adjustable height, and easy portability, it ensures flexibility for different sleeping setups. With a strong yet lightweight frame, it's a perfect choice for modern parenting.

Specifications Age range: 0–6 months Material: Steel frame & polyester fabric Adjustability: 5 height levels Mesh sides: For airflow and visibility Safety: Strap system to attach to adult bed Portability: Foldable, includes carry bag Dimensions: Approx. 90 x 57 x 75 cm Click Here to Buy Kinderkraft Baby Crib 3 in 1 LOVI -Gray

Loading Suggestions...

The Alex Daisy Jasper Multifunction Baby Crib is designed to evolve with your child. It functions as a crib, co-sleeper, toddler bed, and study desk. Built from premium pinewood with non-toxic finishes, it features a drop-side mechanism, adjustable height, and under-bed storage. With its modern design and extended usability, it grows alongside your baby from infancy through early childhood.

Specifications Usage age: 0–5 years Material: New Zealand pinewood Conversion: Crib, co-sleeper, toddler bed, study desk Height: Multiple mattress levels Safety: EN certified, BPA-free finish Extras: Storage drawer, drop-side rail Dimensions: Approx. 124 x 70 x 85 cm Click Here to Buy Alex Daisy Jasper Multifunction Baby Crib/Baby Cot (with Mattress / 0-12 Years)

Similar articles for you:

Best baby diapers in 2025: Top 8 leakproof picks that keep your infants dry and comfortable

Best BPA free sippy cups for your little ones: Top 8 picks that are healthy and comfortable

Top 8 convertible baby cribs for your little ones' peaceful and comfortable sleep

FAQ for travel cribs What is a travel crib? A travel crib is a lightweight, portable crib designed for families on the go. It provides a safe and comfortable sleep space for babies and toddlers when away from home.

At what age can my baby use a travel crib? Most travel cribs are suitable for newborns up to about 2–3 years old, depending on the child's size and weight. Always check the manufacturer’s guidelines for age and weight limits.

Are travel cribs safe for overnight sleep? Yes, reputable travel cribs are designed to meet safety standards for overnight sleep. Look for cribs that are JPMA-certified or compliant with ASTM or CPSC standards.

How easy is it to set up and fold down? Most travel cribs are designed for quick setup and take-down, often within a minute or two. Some models feature pop-up or snap-in frames for added convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.