Travel crib for babies: Top 8 multipurpose picks that are comfortable and portable

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 19, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Looking to buy travel cribs for your babies that will keep your little one's comfortable? Here are our top 8 portable picks for you.

₹8,396

₹8,499

₹1,678.99

₹59,032.05

₹26,219

₹27,498

₹11,999

₹19,950

Travelling with a newborn is no less than a task. And a hectic and stress-free travel means travelling means you keep a travel crib with you to carry your little one. Compact, cosy, and easy to carry, today’s travel cribs blend smart design with baby-safe comfort, creating a familiar haven wherever you roam.

8 best travel cribs for your little ones(Pexels)
8 best travel cribs for your little ones(Pexels)

It’s not just a portable bed; it’s a piece of home that moves with you. From hotel rooms to beach cottages, a great travel crib transforms any stop into a secure sanctuary. Get ready to travel smart, sleep soundly, and explore freely.

1.

R for Rabbit Hop A Little Baby Cot Bedside Bassinet for Kids | 4 Level Height Adjustment Crib with Breathable Mesh for 0 to 12 Months Infant Weight Capacity Upto 20kgs (Dark Grey)
The R for Rabbit Hop A Little Baby Cot is a stylish and multifunctional baby cot designed to ensure your baby’s comfort and safety. With smooth gliding wheels and a gentle rocking function, it offers a cosy sleep environment. This crib is made with durable materials and certified for safety, and can be used as a cot, cradle, or play area.

Specifications

Suitable for:
0–3 years
Material:
Premium quality wood
Features:
Rocking function, lockable wheels, adjustable mattress height
Safety:
EN certified
Portability:
Foldable and easy to store
Assembly:
Tool-free, quick setup
Dimensions:
Approx. 100 x 60 x 80 cm
2.

CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot, Crib, Cradle Portable All-Mesh Bassinet with Multi-Purpose Tray,Wheels, Storage Basket, and 6 Height Adjustments, Easy Assembly for Newborns- Charcoal Grey
The CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot adapts to your baby’s growing needs with versatile configurations. Use it as a crib, bedside sleeper, playpen, or toddler bed. Its breathable mesh sides, sturdy frame, and height adjustability enhance both safety and comfort. With wheels for mobility and an anti-reflux positioning feature, it blends innovation with thoughtful design, making parenting easier day and night.

Specifications

Age range:
0–3 years
Material:
Pine wood & breathable mesh
Modes:
Crib, co-sleeper, playpen, toddler bed, rocking cradle, storage mode
Height adjustability:
Multiple levels
Safety:
Certified non-toxic finish
Extra features:
Reflux adjustment, lockable wheels
Dimensions:
Approx. 110 x 65 x 85 cm
3.

LuvLap Sunshine Baby Playpen Playard/Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Convertible Crib- (Orange/Green/Blue)
Loading Suggestions...

The LuvLap Sunshine Baby Playpen offers a vibrant, safe, and spacious area for babies to play and rest. Built with soft, padded edges and breathable mesh sides, it ensures visibility and ventilation. Its foldable design and carry bag make it ideal for travel. With engaging toy attachments and a cushioned base, it keeps your baby entertained and secure whether at home or on the go.

Specifications

Age group:
6 months to 3 years
Material:
Durable polyester & mesh
Safety:
Soft padded corners and stable structure
Portability:
Foldable with carry bag
Features:
Toy bar, padded mattress
Weight capacity:
Up to 15 kg
Dimensions:
Approx. 100 x 70 x 75 cm
4.

5 in 1 Infant Newborn Baby Crib,Bedside Sleeper,Baby Bassinet,Bedside Cribs with Mattress,Portable Travel Crib
Loading Suggestions...

The 5 in 1 Infant Newborn Baby Crib is a multifunctional cot crafted for growing infants. It transforms seamlessly into a bedside sleeper, cradle, playpen, toddler bed, and study table. Its sturdy build, adjustable height, and lockable wheels ensure long-term use and convenience. The ergonomic design supports your child’s sleep and developmental needs while saving space in your home.

Specifications

Material:
Solid wood with safe finish
Functions:
Crib, cradle, co-sleeper, play area, study desk
Safety:
EN71 certified
Height settings:
Multiple levels
Wheels:
With brakes for safety
Dimensions:
Approx. 120 x 65 x 85 cm
Age range:
0–5 years
5.

Joie Roomie Glide Baby Cot - Light Weight Aluminum Frame Baby Crib with 11 Height Adjustments and Double Mesh Windows (Birth to 9 kg)
Loading Suggestions...

The Joie Roomie Glide Baby Cot offers a secure, snug sleeping space right next to your bed. With smooth glide motion and adjustable height, it promotes bonding while enabling independent sleep. Mesh side panels provide ventilation and visibility. It easily secures to any adult bed, making night feeds and soothing simpler. Ideal for co-sleeping, it offers both safety and convenience.

Specifications

Age suitability:
Birth to 9 kg
Material:
Lightweight aluminium frame, mesh sides
Glide function:
Smooth side-to-side motion
Height:
11 adjustable positions
Safety:
Secure strap attachment to adult bed
Portability:
Foldable design
Dimensions:
Approx. 98 x 68.5 x 66–81 cm
6.

Cowiewie Bassinets Baby Bedside Sleeper for Infants with Storage Basket, Bassinet for Newborn, Adjustable Bedside Crib,Travel Bag Included
Loading Suggestions...

The Cowiewie Bassinets Baby Bedside Sleeper is crafted to support restful sleep and parent-baby bonding. It features a detachable side for co-sleeping and height adjustability to align with the parent’s bed. Mesh sides enhance breathability and supervision. Its stable base, soothing rocking mode, and gentle aesthetics make it a reliable and stylish addition to your nursery.

Specifications

Suitable for:
Newborn to 6 months
Material:
Aluminium & mesh fabric
Modes:
Stationary & rocking
Height levels:
6 adjustable positions
Side panel:
Zippered drop-down for co-sleeping
Features:
Breathable mesh, soft mattress
Dimensions:
Approx. 95 x 55 x 80 cm
7.

Kinderkraft Baby Crib 3 in 1 LOVI -Gray
Loading Suggestions...

The Kinderkraft Baby Crib is a sleek and adaptable cot designed for comfort, safety, and mobility. It doubles as a bedside sleeper and a stand-alone cot. Featuring breathable mesh sides, adjustable height, and easy portability, it ensures flexibility for different sleeping setups. With a strong yet lightweight frame, it's a perfect choice for modern parenting.

Specifications

Age range:
0–6 months
Material:
Steel frame & polyester fabric
Adjustability:
5 height levels
Mesh sides:
For airflow and visibility
Safety:
Strap system to attach to adult bed
Portability:
Foldable, includes carry bag
Dimensions:
Approx. 90 x 57 x 75 cm
8.

Alex Daisy Jasper Multifunction Baby Crib/Baby Cot (with Mattress / 0-12 Years)
Loading Suggestions...

The Alex Daisy Jasper Multifunction Baby Crib is designed to evolve with your child. It functions as a crib, co-sleeper, toddler bed, and study desk. Built from premium pinewood with non-toxic finishes, it features a drop-side mechanism, adjustable height, and under-bed storage. With its modern design and extended usability, it grows alongside your baby from infancy through early childhood.

Specifications

Usage age:
0–5 years
Material:
New Zealand pinewood
Conversion:
Crib, co-sleeper, toddler bed, study desk
Height:
Multiple mattress levels
Safety:
EN certified, BPA-free finish
Extras:
Storage drawer, drop-side rail
Dimensions:
Approx. 124 x 70 x 85 cm
FAQ for travel cribs

  • What is a travel crib?

    A travel crib is a lightweight, portable crib designed for families on the go. It provides a safe and comfortable sleep space for babies and toddlers when away from home.

  • At what age can my baby use a travel crib?

    Most travel cribs are suitable for newborns up to about 2–3 years old, depending on the child's size and weight. Always check the manufacturer’s guidelines for age and weight limits.

  • Are travel cribs safe for overnight sleep?

    Yes, reputable travel cribs are designed to meet safety standards for overnight sleep. Look for cribs that are JPMA-certified or compliant with ASTM or CPSC standards.

  • How easy is it to set up and fold down?

    Most travel cribs are designed for quick setup and take-down, often within a minute or two. Some models feature pop-up or snap-in frames for added convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

 

Follow Us On