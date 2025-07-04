Treadmills on sale at Amazon: Up to 60% off; Top 8 picks to stay fit and healthy

Get fit and healthy, that too at the comfort of your home, with treadmills on sale at Amazon. You can avail up to 60% off on a wide range of treadmills that too from brands like FitKit, Powermax, Lifelong, Maxpro, and more. Give your body a healthy start and that too at unmatched prices. With up to 60% off, it's time to bring home a treadmill that would do wonders to your whole body. Best treadmills at up to 60% off on Amazon(Pexels)

If you're confused about which treadmill to buy for your home workout session, then here is a list of top 8 treadmills that we have listed below for you to consider.

Loading Suggestions...

The Fitkit by Cult FT98 Steel treadmill makes home workouts efficient and enjoyable. With a strong steel frame, this treadmill offers stability and durability during intense sessions. It has a compact design that allows easy folding and storage, perfect for small spaces. Its user-friendly console displays speed, distance, time, and calories to keep you motivated. With pre-set programs and a comfortable running deck, this treadmill helps you achieve your fitness goals from the comfort of home.

Specifications Frame: Heavy-duty steel Motor: DC motor Speed Range: Up to 14 km/h Running Surface: Approx. 1200 x 420 mm Display: LCD for time, speed, distance, calories Features: Foldable, safety key, preset programs Maximum User Weight: ~100 kg Click Here to Buy Fitkit by Cult FT98 Steel (3HP Peak, Manual Incline) MaxWeight: 100kg Treadmill for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The MAXPRO PACE treadmill delivers powerful performance with its 5 HP peak DC motor, ensuring a smooth run at higher speeds. Designed for home use, this treadmill features a wide, cushioned running belt for comfort and knee protection. The best part is that it folds easily for convenient storage and comes equipped with an intuitive console to track your progress. With a sturdy frame and multiple workout modes, this treadmill is an ideal choice for all fitness enthusiasts looking for a robust treadmill.

Specifications Motor: 5 HP peak DC motor Speed Range: 1–16 km/h Running Surface: Spacious and cushioned Display: LCD with speed, time, distance, calories, heart rate Features: Foldable, preset workouts, safety key Maximum User Weight: ~120 kg Click Here to Buy MAXPRO PACE 5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill for Home use,Max.Speed 14km/hr Max. User Weight 110kgs, LED Display, 6 Level Incline,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine for Home Gym (PTM605)

Loading Suggestions...

The PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 treadmill brings premium features at an affordable price for home workouts. Its durable frame supports regular running and walking, while the cushioned deck minimizes joint stress. This treadmill comes with an easy-fold design that saves space. Moreover, its LCD console tracks essential metrics to keep you on target. With safety features, preset programs, and a quiet motor, this treadmill is perfect for beginners and experienced users alike.

Specifications Motor: 1.5 HP (continuous), peak ~3 HP Speed Range: 1–12 km/h Running Surface: ~1100 x 400 mm Display: LCD showing time, speed, distance, calories, pulse Features: Foldable, safety key, preset programs Maximum User Weight: ~100 kg Click Here to Buy PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance

Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill is built for convenience and portability, ideal for walking workouts in small spaces. It has a sleek, foldable design that can slide under furniture when not in use. The quiet motor ensures a smooth walking experience. With an LED display that shows your progress and a minimalistic interface, it’s a perfect choice for anyone looking to stay active at home or even at the office.

Specifications Motor: Quiet, energy-efficient Speed Range: ~0.8–6 km/h Running Surface: Compact, flat deck Display: LED for speed, time, steps, calories Features: Ultra-slim, foldable, remote-controlled Maximum User Weight: ~90–100 kg Click Here to Buy Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Cult Davie treadmill stands out with its impressive 7 HP peak motor, ensuring powerful and consistent performance for serious runners. Its spacious, cushioned running deck provides comfort and reduces impact on joints. This treadmill is equipped with advanced digital controls, customizable programs, and a sturdy frame and is built for intensive training sessions. The foldable design and premium build quality make it an excellent addition to any home gym.

Specifications Motor: 7 HP peak Speed Range: 1–20 km/h Running Surface: Large and cushioned Display: LCD/LED showing speed, distance, time, calories, pulse Features: Foldable, preset workouts, safety features Maximum User Weight: ~150 kg Click Here to Buy Cult Davie 7HP Peak, Max Weight: 150 Kg, Auto Incline with Massager Motorized Treadmill for Home Gym Fitness & 1 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 treadmill is engineered for home use, offering a peak 3.5 HP motor for smooth running and walking. Its smart features include Bluetooth connectivity and preloaded workout programs to make exercise more engaging. The cushioned deck reduces strain on your knees, while the foldable design saves space. With a sleek look and sturdy construction, it’s ideal for maintaining your fitness routine comfortably at home.

Specifications Motor: 3.5 HP peak DC motor Speed Range: 1–14 km/h Running Surface: Medium size, cushioned Display: LCD with time, speed, distance, calories, heart rate Features: Bluetooth, foldable, preset workouts, safety key Maximum User Weight: ~110 kg Click Here to Buy Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 treadmill combines reliability and affordability, making it great for home fitness enthusiasts. Its motor ensures smooth performance for walking and light jogging. The folding mechanism saves space, and the LCD monitor tracks your workout metrics in real time. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, it’s perfect for anyone starting their fitness journey or maintaining an active lifestyle.

Specifications Motor: 2 HP peak Speed Range: 1–12 km/h Running Surface: Compact and cushioned Display: LCD for speed, distance, time, calories Features: Foldable, safety key, preset programs Maximum User Weight: ~100 kg Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key

Loading Suggestions...

The Flexnest 4.5HP Peak Smart Treadmill offers an immersive fitness experience with its auto-incline feature and interactive app connectivity. With a powerful motor, cushioned deck, and spacious running surface, it ensures a comfortable yet challenging workout. The smart console allows you to track progress and access virtual training sessions. Its foldable design and premium construction make it a top choice for tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Motor: 4.5 HP peak Speed Range: 1–18 km/h Running Surface: Wide and cushioned Display: Digital with app integration Features: Smart connectivity, auto incline, foldable, preset programs Maximum User Weight: ~120 kg Click Here to Buy Flexnest 4.5HP Peak Smart Auto Incline Treadmill, Max Speed 15km/h with 500+ Classes and Virtual Walks for Home Walking and Running with in-Built Bluetooth Speaker - Black (Flextread Hike)

Similar articles for you:

Best biotin supplements in India (2025): 8 trusted picks to fight hair fall naturally

Top 7 affordable whey proteins under ₹1000 for beginners

1kg protein powder: Top 10 options to try in 2025 for building muscles

Best treadmill brands for home use: Top picks of 2025 for daily fitness

FAQ for treadmills What are the benefits of using a treadmill? Helps improve cardiovascular health. Aids in weight loss and calorie burning. Reduces impact on joints compared to outdoor running. Allows exercising anytime, regardless of weather. Offers customizable workouts (speed, incline, programs).

What types of treadmills are available? Manual treadmills: Powered by your movement. Motorized treadmills: Powered by an electric motor. Folding treadmills: Compact and easy to store. Commercial treadmills: Heavy-duty for gyms and frequent use.

How much space does a treadmill need? Most treadmills require a floor space of about 6–7 feet long and 3 feet wide, plus some clearance behind it for safety. Folding models save space when not in use.

Is a treadmill good for beginners? Yes, treadmills are suitable for all fitness levels. You can start slow and increase intensity as your fitness improves.

What is the average lifespan of a treadmill? With proper care, a good-quality treadmill can last 7–12 years, depending on usage and maintenance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.