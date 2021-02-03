Trial gives hope for better control of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks
aAn international study, led by QIMR Berghofer researchers, has shown that a new device that targets 'Aedes aegypti' mosquitos could be extremely useful in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika.
The randomised field trial used small, insecticide-treated, plastic mesh devices called "emanators" to target Aedes aegypti mosquitos in homes in the state of Yucatan in Mexico. QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Queensland coordinated the trial in partnership with colleagues at the Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan in Mexico and Emory University in the United States.
The head of QIMR Berghofer's Mosquito Control Laboratory, Associate Professor Gregor Devine, said the emanators (which are treated with the insecticide metofluthrin) were placed inside every room in hundred houses, where they released insecticide passively to the air. The number of mosquitoes and mosquito bites recorded inside those homes were then compared with results from 100 untreated houses over a period of several months.
"We found the presence of the emanators consistently reduced the number of female mosquitoes in a house by sixty per cent and the number of reported bites by ninety per cent," said Associate Professor Devine.
"That was a significant drop in mosquito numbers and a huge reduction in the number of potentially infective bites. It's better than results reported for other mosquito-control measures and it's reassuring that a decline in mosquito bites was seen, despite the fact that 'Aedes aegypti' populations in the Yucatan area are resistant to conventional insecticides," added Devine.
The absence of vaccines and drugs has made insecticides the mainstay of Aedes-borne disease control. Those insecticides are most effective when applied indoors because 'Aedes aegypti' mosquitoes like to rest and feed inside, using humans as their sole source of blood.
"This study is exciting because it's the first urban field trial of a faster, more efficient way to target these mosquitoes," said Devine.
Current methods for applying conventional insecticides are often hampered because trained spray teams are slow to deploy and are often unable to gain access to houses. Associate Professor Devine said the devices would be very useful in communities that have traditionally struggled to get on top of outbreaks.
"These devices are small, easy to use, fast to deploy, potentially low cost, and don't require electricity," said Devine.
He further noted, "Ultimately we'd like to see the community in charge of their use in outbreak areas as no specialist training is required."
The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently evaluating this model of mosquito control and this trial adds evidence for them to consider.
While the world's attention and resources have been focused on combating COVID-19 this past year, it's important that the hundreds of millions of people who are infected annually with a mosquito-transmitted parasite or virus aren't forgotten. There are no vaccines for most of these diseases.
As countries emerge from the pandemic and review their public health priorities, there will rightly be a renewed emphasis on mosquito control.
This is important because the global Zika pandemic in 2016 and the recent re-emergence of Yellow Fever in Brazil remind us that the next public health emergency may be mosquito-borne. Currently, we don't have the tools to respond. The study findings have been published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.
The insecticide metofluthrin is safe and registered for use across the globe, including in Australia.
The trial was funded by USAID. The research will continue in 2021-2022, funded by the UK Government, to determine if communities can deploy the emanators effectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout
- Watch: Vaani Kapoor's circuit training workout is all about triceps dip, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more and here are its health benefits which will definitely push aside your exercise procrastination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna
- If you are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma Tanna got you sorted with a sneak peek of her ‘functional day’ at the gym, sweats and ‘cries’ out the ‘torture’ with kettlebell fitness routine | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is wearing one mask enough?
- Doctors think that in most situations wearing one mask that fits properly can be enough but more than one face mask might be required in some cases. Read one:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton's selfie video on Instagram marks 'Children's Mental Health Week'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Psychiatric drugs may affect men and women differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates
- From jack rabbit long stretch on Pilates reformer to working out with a magic circle, Tisca Chopra nails some hard core exercises on ‘manic Monday’ and we are super charged to hit the grind this work week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women undergo less aggressive heart surgery, experience worse outcomes than men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'
- Mandira Bedi serves Monday motivation in new fitness video as she returns to gym for aerobic exercises, cardio workout, planks and more after almost a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel finds more gene mutations, treatment targets for leukemia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You only need a pinch of hing for these 8 amazing health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora urges fans to start February on a fitter note with new Yoga post
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account and posted an image of herself doing the Utthita Vasisthasana. The actor also talked about the benefits and shared the steps to do the asana correctly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alternate type of surgery may prevent total knee replacement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox