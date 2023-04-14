Triphala to hing; best Ayurvedic remedies for optimal bowel health

Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine, has been around for thousands of years, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy digestive system for overall well-being. In Ayurveda, the digestive system is referred to as Agni, which translates to "fire". When the Agni is strong and balanced, it leads to optimal digestion and absorption of nutrients, which in turn, helps to build strong immunity and faster tissue repair. On the other hand, when the Agni is weak or imbalanced, it can result in a range of digestive issues, such as constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In Ayurveda, several natural remedies can help promote optimal bowel health. These remedies are safe, effective, and often readily available in your kitchen or local market. (Also read: Natural Ayurvedic remedies for heat rashes )

According to Ayurveda, the digestive system is considered the root of good health, and a healthy bowel movement is an essential component of it. (Pexels)

"Our nervous system controlling our digestive functions is closely interconnected with our mind and emotions, making it very important for us to maintain a healthy gut-brain; that led to the creation of a new branch of physiology called the enteric nervous system. Besides various herbs and churns that need to be taken orally, Ayurvedic remedies for optimal bowel health include stress-relieving practices such as breathing exercises and meditation, as well as external applications like castor oil and hot fomentation over the abdomen to calm the sensitive enteric nervous system," says Anjenay Aggrawal, health expert and founder of Royal Bee Natural Products.

Ayurvedic remedies for optimal bowel health:

He further shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the best Ayurvedic treatments for optimal bowel health.

1. Triphala: Triphala combines three fruits - amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki. It is one of the most popular Ayurvedic remedies for digestive health. Triphala is known to improve bowel movements and relieve constipation. It also helps to detoxify the body and improve overall digestive health.

2. Hing: Spices like asafoetida and ajwain (carom seed) are recommended to be used in cooking or as tea or consumed in various churns to prevent bloating and enhance digestion. It ignites digestive fire burning away toxins and metabolic waste, increasing metabolic rate and correcting digestion.

3. Psyllium Husk: Psyllium husk is a natural fibre commonly used as a laxative. It helps to soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements. Psyllium husk also helps to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract and improve overall gut health.

4. Ginger: Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and digestive aid. It helps to stimulate digestion and relieve constipation. Ginger also helps to reduce gas and bloating in the digestive system.

5. Fennel: Fennel is a natural carminative that helps to reduce gas and bloating in the digestive system. It also helps to improve digestion and relieve constipation.

6. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is a natural laxative that helps to soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract and improve overall gut health.

7. Castor Oil: Castor oil is a powerful laxative that helps to stimulate bowel movements. It also helps to reduce inflammation in the digestive system and improve overall gut health.

8. Haritaki: Haritaki is an Ayurvedic herb that helps to improve digestion and relieve constipation. It also helps to detoxify the body and improve overall gut health.

9. Ghee: Ghee is a type of clarified butter that is rich in healthy fats. It helps to lubricate the digestive system and promote regular bowel movements. Ghee also helps to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract and improve overall gut health.