Try these 7 top-rated sunscreens with vitamin C that pair UV protection with antioxidant skin defence

Daily sun exposure not only causes UV damage but also generates free radicals, leading to premature ageing, pigmentation, and oxidative stress. Traditional sunscreens block UV rays, but cannot fully neutralise these free radicals. Vitamin C-enriched sunscreens offer a dual defence: they provide broad-spectrum UV protection while combating oxidative stress and supporting collagen synthesis, as reported by The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. This combination is suitable for all skin types, whether used for oily skin, hydration, or a tinted, even-toned finish. Sunscreen with vitamin C for glowing sun protected skin (Shutterstock) From mineral sunblock to gel-based sunscreen, choosing a vitamin C-enriched sunscreen enhances brightness, reduces dark spots, and delivers superior anti-ageing defence for both men and women, as reported in Harvard Health Publishing.

If you’re looking for serious sun protection, Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ can help. Clinically in vivo tested (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276) and ISO certified, this sunscreen reliably shields skin from harmful UV rays and prevents tanning. Packed with vitamin C, it protects and brightens your complexion, leaving a natural glow. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s a daily solution for healthy, radiant, and tan-free skin.

Reasons to buy Lightweight and no white cast Vitamin C and turmeric help brighten your skin With SPF 50 PA++++ defence against UVA/UVB and less tanning Reason to avoid May feel oily/greasy on some skin types Some find the smell off or don’t like it.

The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ is a lightweight daily sun defence suitable for all skin types. Enriched with vitamin C and niacinamide, it helps reduce dark spots, evens skin tone, and enhances radiance while protecting from harmful UV rays. Its aqua gel texture absorbs quickly without greasiness, making it ideal for everyday use.

Reasons to buy Suitable for all skin types Non‑greasy feel with no white cast Dual benefits of protection and glow with niacinamide and vitamin C Reason to avoid Some face problems with the pump or dispenser not working properly Less product for the price

WishCare Vitamin C Pure Glow Milk Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with vitamin C to help maintain an even, radiant complexion. Milky, lightweight, and oil-free, this formula glides on smoothly without leaving a white cast, making it easy to layer under makeup or wear alone. Designed for all skin types, this sunscreen, enriched with vitamin C and 5 brightening actives, helps prevent sun-induced dullness and dark spots with consistent use.

Reasons to buy Milky and lightweight formula SPF 50 PA++++ UVA+UVB protection Reduce pigmentation with 5 brightening actives Reason to avoid Some people feel it melts or feels greasy in humid weather Slight fragrance may irritate some users

Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ blends high UV protection with vitamin C in a fast-absorbing serum formula. It shields skin from UVA and UVB exposure while helping improve brightness and uneven tone over time. The lightweight, non-sticky texture is paraben- and oxybenzone-free, making it suitable for oily, dry, and acne-prone skin, while leaving no white cast. This makes it an everyday option for comfortable sun protection with added radiance support.

Reasons to buy Lightweight and has a serum-like texture High UV protection with no white cast No parabens and no oxybenzone formula Reason to avoid May feel shiny or greasy on oily skin May require frequent reapplication in strong sunlight

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ pairs effective broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection with skin-beneficial ingredients like Vitamin C and papaya extract, which help brighten dull skin and support an even tone. It claims to be clinically in vivo tested and features a lightweight, gel-like consistency that absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it suitable for all skin types. The added hydration and dewy finish make it an easy everyday choice for radiant, protected skin.

Reasons to buy Papaya and vitamin C provide a glow boost over time Blue-light and pollution protection Gel-like texture that layers smoothly under serums and makeup Reason to avoid The pump dispenser often fails or doesn’t work properly Oily/slightly greasy finish for some

This sunscreen is for individuals seeking protection that feels effortless on the skin. Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ is a quick-absorbing formula, in-vivo tested (CTR/2025/03/083105), that stays light and works across skin types without leaving a white cast. Its key ingredients, such as ceramides, support the skin barrier, while vitamin C helps keep dullness at bay. If you are looking for a daily sunscreen for oily skin, especially one with quick absorption and a comfortable finish, you can try this sunscreen.

Reasons to buy Suitable for all skin types Blends smoothly with other products and can improve skin texture Ceramides and vitamin C help brighten skin and support barrier strength Reason to avoid Not ideal in the sun or when sweating Some reported that it makes skin darker or slightly grey, especially on medium to deeper skin tones

Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ pairs strong UV protection with skin-beneficial vitamin C and niacinamide to help brighten, even tone, and guard against tanning. It's a lightweight, non-greasy gel that sinks in quickly with no white cast, making it easy to wear alone or under makeup. Suitable for all skin types, this everyday sunscreen, in-vivo tested, helps keep skin protected, hydrated, and radiant, with daily sun defence.

Reasons to buy No dullness formula Zero white cast Gives that golden hour glow Reason to avoid May not prevent tanning Fragrance can be strong or irritating for some

Product SPF / PA In-Vivo Tested Texture Suitable For Benefit Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 / PA++++ Yes Lightweight lotion All skin types Brightening and tan prevention The Derma Co C-Cinamide Aqua Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 / PA++++ Yes Aqua-gel All skin types For even-tone WishCare Vitamin C Pure Glow Milk Sunscreen SPF 50 / PA++++ Not specified Milky lightweight All skin types Pigmentation support Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen SPF 50 / PA++++ Not specified Serum-like Oily, dry, acne-prone Brightness support Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ / PA++++ Yes Gel dewy finish All skin types Glow enhancement Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ / PA+++ Yes Lightweight cream All skin types Dullness reduction Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 SPF 50 / PA++++ Yes Lightweight gel All skin types Brightening and tone balance

Benefits of using sunscreen with vitamin C: Broad UV protection: Sunscreen with vitamin C helps shield skin from UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, tanning, and early ageing. Antioxidant defence: Vitamin C enriched with sunscreen helps neutralise free radicals triggered by sun exposure and pollution. Supports brighter-looking skin: Regular use of sunscreen can help reduce dullness and improve overall skin tone with consistent use. Helps limit sun-induced dark spots: Vitamin C supports skin clarity by addressing pigmentation caused by UV damage. Boosts skin resilience: Sunscreen enriched with vitamin C, which is also an antioxidant, helps the skin cope better with daily sun stress. Everyday protection with care benefits: Sunscreen combines sun safety with skin-supporting ingredients for daily use, promoting healthy and brighter skin.

FAQ’s: Frequently Asked Questions What is the benefit of Vitamin C in sunscreen? Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, helping to neutralise free radicals caused by sun exposure, reducing dullness, and supporting an even skin tone. Can Vitamin C sunscreen prevent dark spots? Yes, combining SPF with vitamin C can help minimise sun-induced pigmentation and dark spots over time. Are these sunscreens suitable for all skin types? Most top-rated vitamin C sunscreens are formulated for oily, dry, or combination skin, but always check individual product recommendations. How often should I apply vitamin C sunscreen? For optimal protection, apply 15–20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every 2–3 hours, especially if sweating or swimming. Can vitamin C sunscreen be used under makeup? Yes, lightweight, non-greasy formulas are ideal for layering under makeup while providing daily sun and antioxidant protection.