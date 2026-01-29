Edit Profile
    Try these 7 top-rated sunscreens with vitamin C that pair UV protection with antioxidant skin defence

    Boost your sun defence with these Vitamin C-enriched sunscreens with UV protection and healthier, radiant skin.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 10:01 AM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Daily sun exposure not only causes UV damage but also generates free radicals, leading to premature ageing, pigmentation, and oxidative stress. Traditional sunscreens block UV rays, but cannot fully neutralise these free radicals. Vitamin C-enriched sunscreens offer a dual defence: they provide broad-spectrum UV protection while combating oxidative stress and supporting collagen synthesis, as reported by The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. This combination is suitable for all skin types, whether used for oily skin, hydration, or a tinted, even-toned finish.

    Sunscreen with vitamin C for glowing sun protected skin (Shutterstock)
    Sunscreen with vitamin C for glowing sun protected skin (Shutterstock)

    From mineral sunblock to gel-based sunscreen, choosing a vitamin C-enriched sunscreen enhances brightness, reduces dark spots, and delivers superior anti-ageing defence for both men and women, as reported in Harvard Health Publishing.

    If you’re looking for serious sun protection, Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ can help. Clinically in vivo tested (ISO 24444:2019 Certified, CTRI/2025/05/087276) and ISO certified, this sunscreen reliably shields skin from harmful UV rays and prevents tanning. Packed with vitamin C, it protects and brightens your complexion, leaving a natural glow. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s a daily solution for healthy, radiant, and tan-free skin.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight and no white cast

    ...

    Vitamin C and turmeric help brighten your skin

    ...

    With SPF 50 PA++++ defence against UVA/UVB and less tanning

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May feel oily/greasy on some skin types 

    ...

    Some find the smell off or don’t like it.

    The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ is a lightweight daily sun defence suitable for all skin types. Enriched with vitamin C and niacinamide, it helps reduce dark spots, evens skin tone, and enhances radiance while protecting from harmful UV rays. Its aqua gel texture absorbs quickly without greasiness, making it ideal for everyday use.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Suitable for all skin types

    ...

    Non‑greasy feel with no white cast

    ...

    Dual benefits of protection and glow with niacinamide and vitamin C

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some face problems with the pump or dispenser not working properly

    ...

    Less product for the price

    WishCare Vitamin C Pure Glow Milk Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with vitamin C to help maintain an even, radiant complexion. Milky, lightweight, and oil-free, this formula glides on smoothly without leaving a white cast, making it easy to layer under makeup or wear alone. Designed for all skin types, this sunscreen, enriched with vitamin C and 5 brightening actives, helps prevent sun-induced dullness and dark spots with consistent use.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Milky and lightweight formula

    ...

    SPF 50 PA++++ UVA+UVB protection

    ...

    Reduce pigmentation with 5 brightening actives

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some people feel it melts or feels greasy in humid weather

    ...

    Slight fragrance may irritate some users

    Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ blends high UV protection with vitamin C in a fast-absorbing serum formula. It shields skin from UVA and UVB exposure while helping improve brightness and uneven tone over time. The lightweight, non-sticky texture is paraben- and oxybenzone-free, making it suitable for oily, dry, and acne-prone skin, while leaving no white cast. This makes it an everyday option for comfortable sun protection with added radiance support.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight and has a serum-like texture

    ...

    High UV protection with no white cast

    ...

    No parabens and no oxybenzone formula

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May feel shiny or greasy on oily skin

    ...

    May require frequent reapplication in strong sunlight

    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ pairs effective broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection with skin-beneficial ingredients like Vitamin C and papaya extract, which help brighten dull skin and support an even tone. It claims to be clinically in vivo tested and features a lightweight, gel-like consistency that absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it suitable for all skin types. The added hydration and dewy finish make it an easy everyday choice for radiant, protected skin.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Papaya and vitamin C provide a glow boost over time

    ...

    Blue-light and pollution protection

    ...

    Gel-like texture that layers smoothly under serums and makeup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    The pump dispenser often fails or doesn’t work properly

    ...

    Oily/slightly greasy finish for some

    This sunscreen is for individuals seeking protection that feels effortless on the skin. Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ is a quick-absorbing formula, in-vivo tested (CTR/2025/03/083105), that stays light and works across skin types without leaving a white cast. Its key ingredients, such as ceramides, support the skin barrier, while vitamin C helps keep dullness at bay. If you are looking for a daily sunscreen for oily skin, especially one with quick absorption and a comfortable finish, you can try this sunscreen.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Suitable for all skin types

    ...

    Blends smoothly with other products and can improve skin texture

    ...

    Ceramides and vitamin C help brighten skin and support barrier strength

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not ideal in the sun or when sweating

    ...

    Some reported that it makes skin darker or slightly grey, especially on medium to deeper skin tones

    Why choose this?

    Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ pairs strong UV protection with skin-beneficial vitamin C and niacinamide to help brighten, even tone, and guard against tanning. It's a lightweight, non-greasy gel that sinks in quickly with no white cast, making it easy to wear alone or under makeup. Suitable for all skin types, this everyday sunscreen, in-vivo tested, helps keep skin protected, hydrated, and radiant, with daily sun defence.

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    No dullness formula

    ...

    Zero white cast

    ...

    Gives that golden hour glow

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    May not prevent tanning

    ...

    Fragrance can be strong or irritating for some

    ProductSPF / PAIn-Vivo TestedTextureSuitable ForBenefit
    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow SunscreenSPF 50 / PA++++YesLightweight lotionAll skin typesBrightening and tan prevention
    The Derma Co C-Cinamide Aqua Gel SunscreenSPF 50 / PA++++YesAqua-gelAll skin typesFor even-tone
    WishCare Vitamin C Pure Glow Milk SunscreenSPF 50 / PA++++Not specifiedMilky lightweightAll skin typesPigmentation support
    Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum SunscreenSPF 50 / PA++++Not specifiedSerum-likeOily, dry, acne-proneBrightness support
    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen GelSPF 50+ / PA++++YesGel dewy finishAll skin typesGlow enhancement
    Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C SunscreenSPF 50+ / PA+++YesLightweight creamAll skin typesDullness reduction
    Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50SPF 50 / PA++++YesLightweight gelAll skin typesBrightening and tone balance

    Benefits of using sunscreen with vitamin C:

    1. Broad UV protection: Sunscreen with vitamin C helps shield skin from UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, tanning, and early ageing.

    1. Antioxidant defence: Vitamin C enriched with sunscreen helps neutralise free radicals triggered by sun exposure and pollution.

    1. Supports brighter-looking skin: Regular use of sunscreen can help reduce dullness and improve overall skin tone with consistent use.

    1. Helps limit sun-induced dark spots: Vitamin C supports skin clarity by addressing pigmentation caused by UV damage.

    1. Boosts skin resilience: Sunscreen enriched with vitamin C, which is also an antioxidant, helps the skin cope better with daily sun stress.

    1. Everyday protection with care benefits: Sunscreen combines sun safety with skin-supporting ingredients for daily use, promoting healthy and brighter skin.

    FAQ’s: Frequently Asked Questions
    Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, helping to neutralise free radicals caused by sun exposure, reducing dullness, and supporting an even skin tone.
    Yes, combining SPF with vitamin C can help minimise sun-induced pigmentation and dark spots over time.
    Most top-rated vitamin C sunscreens are formulated for oily, dry, or combination skin, but always check individual product recommendations.
    For optimal protection, apply 15–20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every 2–3 hours, especially if sweating or swimming.
    Yes, lightweight, non-greasy formulas are ideal for layering under makeup while providing daily sun and antioxidant protection.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

