Twinkle Khanna shares her secrets to the most gorgeous hair at 51 that she learnt from mom Dimple Kapadia: 'Beer and...'

Using beer in haircare is a popular DIY treatment that some people swear by. Twinkle Khanna, 51, is one of them. Vogue India took to Instagram on September 30 to share a video in which the actor-turned-author revealed the 'haircare ritual she swears by'. Also read | Twinkle Khanna at 51 glows on magazine cover, shows a sexy and cool way to style simple white shirt in new photoshoot Twinkle Khanna's haircare secrets are out. (Instagram/ Vogue India)

Twinkle Khanna reveals her hack for glossy hair

Twinkle also spoke about everything from 'an accessory she feels naked without' (she said she cannot live without deodorant) to 'an extremely transformative experience for her' (going back to university for a masters degree and ‘graduating at 50’).

Asked about her glossy hair, Twinkle said, “I think I treat my scalp like it's a fridge and I dump everything on it – beer, dahi (curd), eggs, whatever. I learnt that from my mom (Dimple Kapadia), and it seems to be doing all right.”

Does washing your hair with beer really work or is it just hogwash?. Click here to find out – and what about using curd on hair? Click here for some natural hair mask recipes you can try at home.

'Onion juice is excellent for the hair'

If you are wondering what the secret to Twinkle's mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s 'glossy and shiny' locks is? You’re in luck, as she had shared the haircare tips and tricks she's picked up over the years in a 2021 interview with Vogue India. These natural haircare tips from Dimple can help you achieve healthy, shiny, and lustrous locks.

She had said, “Oiling goes a long, long way. I oil my hair overnight, then get a head massage with a homemade hair pack, which is a mixture of eggs (5 whites and a whole egg) and a banana. I leave it on for 10-30 minutes and then wash it through with lukewarm water... the habit of oiling was prevalent throughout my childhood, and it helped as I have always had very dry, thick and coarse hair. Without the amount of professional styling I’ve had over the years, it would not look so glossy and shiny.”

Dimple had also added, “My secret hair oil recipe is a concoction of almond and sandalwood oil as a base, with geranium, rosemary and lavender essential oils. This is the legacy I’ll pass down to my grandchildren – oil your hair and do not colour it... onion juice is excellent for the hair but I think, the safer option is to use the onion extract oils you get now.”