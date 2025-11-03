University of Nottingham nutritionist explains what if excess sugar lead to ADHD or hyperactivity in kids

Can the consumption of excessive sugar lead your child to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Amanda Avery, an associate professor in nutrition and dietetics at the University of Nottingham, recently shed light on links between sugar intake and behavioral changes for The Guardian. Here is what you should know before you deny your kids popular beverages like chocolate and sweetened drinks. Can excess sugar lead to ADHD or hyperactivity in kids? Nutrition experts explain what science actually says(Unsplash)

Can sugar cause behavioural changes?

Sugar can activate the body’s reward system and trigger dopamine, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter, according to a theory. “Increases in dopamine levels can be linked to behavioral changes, which can include periods of hyperactivity,” Amanda Avery told The Guardian.

According to another theory, excessive sugar consumption can also raise and lower blood glucose levels, leading to reactive hypoglycemia. As per the expert, reactive hypoglycemia can lead to behavioral changes, including hyperactivity. Symptoms of reactive hypoglycemia include shakiness, dizziness, sweating, and confusion.

Hyperactivity is subjective

Despite speculations about sugar contributing to behavioral changes, Amanda Avery emphasized there was little scientific evidence to back the above theories. She stressed that hyperactivity was purely subjective. “What one parent might call hyperactive, another might just see as energetic,” Avery told The Guardian.

As per the outlet, in most cases, researchers have found limited links between sugar intake and hyperactive behavior among kids already diagnosed with ADHD. The biggest associations are found in sweetened beverages that have seven or eight teaspoons of sugar per serving. These beverages also contain caffeine and other ingredients, making it difficult to blame sugar alone.

Meanwhile, animals that were given high-sugar diets at a young age were more likely to exhibit hyperactivity later in life, according to certain research. Amanda Avery concluded it was better to lower sugar intake.

Risks of sugar intake

According to Harvard Medical School, there are multiple risks to excessive sugar intake. Excessive sugar consumption can cause obesity and diabetes, says Dr Frank Hu, professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He also cautioned that a higher intake of added sugar increases the risk for heart disease. According to a study, those who take 17% to 21% of their calories from added sugar have a 38% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.