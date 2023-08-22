Varicocele is a common health condition that affects the male reproductive system and it has been linked to male infertility. Varicocele refers to the abnormal dilation and enlargement of the veins within the scrotum, leading to the pooling of blood and increased temperature in the testicles and it is estimated that varicocele affects approximately 15% of adult men and is the leading cause of male infertility. Varicocele: Causes, impact on male infertility, treatment and prevention tips (Photo by Nik Shuliahin on Unsplash)

Causes of Varicocele:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhavna Banga, Director in the Department of Reproductive Medicine and IVF Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida and Delhi's East of Kailash, revealed, “The exact cause of varicocele is not fully understood, but it is believed to be primarily caused by the malfunctioning of the valves within the veins that regulate blood flow. This malfunction causes the blood to pool and results in the dilation of the veins. Some of the factors that may contribute to the development of varicocele include genetics, hormonal imbalances, and anatomical abnormalities.”

Presenting Complaints:

According to Dr Bhavna Banga, varicocele often presents as a painless or dull discomfort in the scrotum, which may worsen during prolonged standing or physical exertion. Other common symptoms include a visible or palpable enlargement of veins in the scrotum, testicular atrophy (shrinkage), and an abnormal or irregularly shaped scrotum.

Impact of Varicocele on Male Infertility:

Dr Bhavna Banga shared, “Varicocele has been associated with male infertility as it can disrupt the normal functioning of the testicles. The increased blood flow and elevated temperature caused by varicoceles can impair sperm production and quality. This may result in a lower sperm count, decreased sperm motility, and abnormal sperm morphology. Additionally, varicoceles can also lead to oxidative stress and hormonal imbalances, further affecting fertility.”

Treatment Options for Varicocele:

If varicocele is causing infertility issues or discomfort, there are several treatment options available. The most common treatments according to Dr Bhavna Banga include:

Surgical Repair: In this procedure, a surgeon ligates or blocks off the affected veins, redirecting blood flow to healthier veins. Embolization: A minimally invasive procedure where a catheter is inserted into the affected veins and a tiny coil or solution is used to block blood flow. Assisted Reproductive Techniques: In cases where varicocele treatment does not restore fertility, assisted reproductive techniques like in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) can be considered.

Prevention Tips for Varicocele:

Dr Bhavna Banga highlighted that preventing varicocele entirely may not be possible since the exact causes of the condition are not fully understood however, there are certain measures that may help reduce the risk or minimise the severity of varicocele. Here are some recommendations from her -

Regular Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity, especially exercises that promote healthy blood circulation, can be beneficial. Activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, and cycling can help improve blood flow and reduce the likelihood of developing varicocele. Proper Posture and Avoiding Prolonged Sitting or Standing: Maintaining good posture and avoiding prolonged periods of sitting or standing can help prevent the pooling of blood in the scrotum. Taking breaks, stretching, and changing positions frequently can assist in maintaining healthy blood flow. Avoidance of Heavy Lifting: Excessive strain during heavy lifting can increase pressure on the veins in the scrotum. If possible, limit the weight and duration of heavy lifting to reduce the risk of developing varicocele. Adequate Testicular Support: Wearing supportive underwear, such as briefs or athletic supporters, can provide proper support to the scrotum and improve blood circulation. This can help alleviate strain on the veins and potentially reduce the risk of varicocele. Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can contribute to overall well-being and potentially reduce the risk of varicocele. This includes adopting a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and refraining from smoking.

Dr Bhavna Banga concluded, “It is important to note that while these preventive measures may be beneficial, they do not guarantee complete prevention of varicocele. If you suspect you have varicocele or are experiencing symptoms, it is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate management.”